Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Brother-sister, uncle-nephew pairs enough to finish their parties, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the ‘garmi’ of those who believe in ‘Talibani ideology’ would be cooled down soon after the UP elections.

Addressing a rally in Badagaon, of Deoband constituency in Saharanpur district, in support of BJP candidate Brajesh Singh, Yogi targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress and said “The brother and sister (Rahul and Priyanka) pair was enough to finish the Congress.”

He also said: “The uncle and nephew (Shivpal and Akhilesh) duo is enough to finish the Samajwadi Party”

He further said that his government was constructing an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) centre in Deoband to nail those goons and Mafiosi in Saharanpur who support ‘Talibani ideology”.

He further said that attaining power was not a means of comfort for him, but it was a medium of serving the people. “I am glad to see sisters and daughters are safe in the state during BJP rule,” he said.

The chief minister said “our bulldozer is ready for criminals and Mafiosi who commit atrocities on traders, farmers and women.”

Mentioning the SP-RLD alliance candidate Kartikey Rana in Deoband, Yogi said: “Uncle and nephew (Shivpal and Akhilesh) are enough to finish the Samajwadi Party and posed a question for Rana: “Why did you get trapped in between them.”

Yogi, who campaigned in Uttarakhand on Friday, urged the people not be misled by other political parties and said efforts of his government led to peaceful taking out of ‘kanwar’ yatras’ in the state.

He said he came to Saharanpur from Uttarakhand and went straight to Deoband after darshan of Maa Shakumbri Devi there. He referred to his government’s move to set up a university there in the name of Maa Shakumbhara Devi. This university would help in building future of the youths, he said.

He invoked Maharana Pratap to get support of members of Rana community in Saharanpur saying “When I was reading out names of BJP office bearers, I found many of them had surname Rana….We are bound to get the support of the Rana community. Moreover Maharana Pratap always carried saffron flag and never had green one,” said Yogi.

He also addressed an election rally in Behat in Saharanpur district to seek votes for party candidate Naresh Saini.