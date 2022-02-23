Uttar Pradesh polls: 4th phase polling begins across 59 seats

NEW DELHI: The fourth phase of the polling in Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning across 59 constituencies spread over nine districts including Lucknow.

As many as 624 candidates are contesting this phase, the campaigning for which ended on Monday.

In 2017, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of these 59 seats and Samajwadi Party (SP) four, Bahujan Samaj Party three, and Apna Dal (Sonelal) one.

Polling is also underway in Lakhimpur Kheri, which hit the headlines after four farmers were mowed down during a protest against now-scrapped farm laws on October 3.

Minister Brijesh Pathak is among the prominent candidates contesting the polls in the fourth phase from Lucknow Cantonment. SP candidate Surendra Singh Gandhi is among the candidates contesting against him. Another minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from Lucknow East seat and former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh (BJP) in Sarojini Nagar.

Polling is also being held in Congress’s bastion Rae Bareli. Both Congress and BJP face challenges of rebel candidates.