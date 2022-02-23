Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / ‘Courtesy meet’: Akhilesh Yadav shares photo with BJP MP Rita Joshi's son
uttar pradesh assembly election

‘Courtesy meet’: Akhilesh Yadav shares photo with BJP MP Rita Joshi's son

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Last month, Rita Bahuguna Joshi offered to resign as Lok Sabha MP in exchange of the party fielding her son as a candidate in the ongoing polls in the state. However, Mayank Joshi did not get a ticket.
Akhilesh Yadav (right) with Mayank Joshi (Twitter)
Akhilesh Yadav (right) with Mayank Joshi (Twitter)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 06:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

On the eve of fourth phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, which is taking place today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday shared a photo with Mayank Joshi--the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi--who was denied a ticket by the ruling party to contest the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Also Read | These polls will change the fate of UP: Akhilesh

“A courtesy meeting with Mr Mayank Joshi,” the SP chief said on Twitter.

 

Last month, Rita Bahuguna Joshi offered to step down as parliamentarian if the BJP, which has a policy of one ticket per family, was willing to field Mayank. According to reports, the former Congress leader wanted the party to filed her son from Lucknow Cantt, which she herself has represented as MLA.

Follow all live updates from phase 4 polling here

Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law, Aparna, who joined the BJP in January, was also tipped to be its candidate from the constituency. However, the party eventually fielded state law minister Brajesh Pathak from Lucknow Cantt.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akhilesh yadav up election
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out