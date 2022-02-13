Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh invokes Ambedkar as he steps up attack on BJP and BSP

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday invoked BR Ambedkar as he sharpened his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ahead of the second phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 14.

Yadav hit out at the BJP-led state government for the “exorbitant rise” in the prices of petrol and diesel. “If they return to power, the prices of petrol and diesel may cross ₹200 a litre,” he said while campaigning for party candidates in the Badaun and Shahjahanpur constituencies that will go to polls in the second of the seven-phase elections in the state.

The first phase of polling in western UP took place on February 10, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The BJP has promised the poor would travel in aeroplanes, but due to the spiralling fuel prices, they cannot even own a motorcycle or car, the SP chief said, adding that the leaders from the ruling party have been speaking lies during the 2022 assembly election campaign.

“All the BJP men lie. A small worker tells a small lie, while a big leader speaks bigger lies. The biggest leader speaks the biggest lies,” Yadav said.

Exuding confidence over his party’s victory, the former chief minister added that going by the first phase of polling on 58 seats on February 10, “people have made up their mind to defeat the BJP and we don’t have to wait till March 10 (counting of votes) to know the result”.

“The SP- Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance is coming to power. In the second phase of elections in Budaun, Sambhal and Moradabad, the BJP is going to be wiped out,” he claimed.

In a veiled attack on Mayawati-led BSP, Yadav said a party that has “deviated” from the ideals of Ambedkar is fighting the elections to stop the SP from defeating the BJP.

“For protecting the Constitution, Samajwadis and Ambedkarites have to jointly bring a change in Uttar Pradesh because this election will decide the future of youth,” he said.

Without naming the BSP, he added that many people of “that party” have joined the SP.

He also attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath, referring to him as baba mukhyamantri, over his “garmi nikalna” (to calm down somebody) remark.

“Baba CM is saying he will take out garmi (heat) and his party’s workers have developed cold feet (thande pad gaye hain) after the first phase of polling,” Yadav said. “The second round (of voting) will further cool them down.”

He also attacked the state government for “failing to help the people during Covid-19 pandemic”.

The BJP reacted sharply, saying the SP did not follow Ambedkar when it was in power.

“SP chief has invoked Ambedkar only to get votes. When the SP is in power, it does not follow ideals of Ambedkar and poses threat to the Constitution given by Ambedkar,” said UP BJP spokesperson Avnish Tyagi.

“Akhilesh ji your time is over. People are out to reject you for fielding tainted candidates. As if your love for Jinnah wasn’t enough, now you have started siding openly with mafia but your attempts to frighten the people won’t succeed. The trends from first round polls in western UP are encouraging enough and clearly shows the writing on the wall. Just wait for March 10 when your worst fears would turn real,” said UP BJP media co-incharge Himanshu Dubey.

BSP chief Mayawati had previously hit out at the SP for “pursuing policies of caste, promoting dynastic rule and changing names of districts and institutions named after Ambedkar”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON