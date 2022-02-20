Varanasi: Friendly cricket match between IAS-11 and HDFC-11 to boost poll percentage

A friendly cricket match was held between IAS-11 and HDFC-11 in Varanasi on Sunday to create awareness among voters in the district that goes to polls on March 7.

“The purpose of the match is to ensure that all government employees cast their vote and also make others aware about the importance of voting. The exercise is also aimed at boosting poll percentage in the district to 90%,” district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

Sharma said various programmes were being organised for voters awareness in the district.

In areas where less polling was recorded in earlier elections, an awareness drive will be carried out for 15 consecutive days, he said.

Talking about the game, the DM said the IAS-11 won the 20-over match by 4 wickets.

The IAS team, included commissioner Deepak Agarwal, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and municipal commissioner Pranay Singh.

ADG Shriram Kumar was the chief guest. Man of the Match was Anand Mohan of IAS-11 and Manish Tandon of HDFC-11 was adjudged the best bowler, Rishabh was best batsman. Umpiring was done by RP Gupta and Manohar.