Vote BJP out of power: Jayant to farmers

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday urged farmers to give a befitting reply to it for the “atrocities” they faced by voting the BJP out of power this assembly elections.

“The development of Uttar Pradesh has been blocked by the BJP government. The state still lags behind in various parameters nationwide,” he alleged while addressing a public meeting in Sadabad constituency of Hathras district.

The RLD leader also termed the ruling party “anti-farmers” and again raised a question over the bail granted to the main accused of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in October last.

Continuing his attack, he said, “The BJP had no plans to continue with ration distribution but extended it because of state assembly election.” “Our regime will continue providing ration to the poor. We will have improved working condition for police and will provide them weekly off,” he added.

“The BJP seeks votes in the name of Pakistan but is not ready to give jobs to the youth. If elected to power, our government will provide 300 units of free electricity,” the RLD leader said.