Yogi govt 2.0 swearing-in: Prayers, LED screens, saffron hues to garnish occasion

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would hold special prayers at temples across the state on Friday (March 25) when Yogi Adityanath becomes the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister to take oath for a second consecutive term after serving a full five-year tenure.

The state capital would be submerged in different hues of saffron on the occasion.

The BJP has sent out invites to its cadres, too. They are expected to attend the swearing-in from all the 27,700 shakti kendras (booth clusters). At various places, LED screens would be set up to enable people to watch the swearing-in ceremony live from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium in Lucknow.

The crossing just outside the chief minister’s residence has been decked up with colourful lights. The entire stretch from the airport till the stadium has been similarly decorated. The party has also sent out instructions to the cadre across the state to put up hoardings, buntings and psychedelic lights to celebrate the occasion.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium has a capacity to seat 50,000 people. The venue has been divided into 12 blocks. The stadium is expected to overflow with VIPs as well as commoners. Beneficiaries of various government schemes are being specially invited to the occasion.

“Scores of cadres want to witness the historic swearing- in. The district BJP chiefs will put up the number of cadres arriving for the occasion,” BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said in a communiqué to all the party functionaries in the district.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal also held a meeting at the state BJP headquarters to finalise the plan for the swearing-in as well as the days leading up to the event.

The BJP has also instructed cadres or leaders arriving for the swearing-in ceremony to put up party flags on their vehicles.

A day before that, Yogi Adityanath would be formally elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah and former Jharkhand chief minister and senior party functionary Raghuvar Das. The BJP has named Shah the central observer and Das co-observer for overseeing the process of government formation in the most populous state.

Shah and Das are expected in Lucknow on Wednesday. Despite several rounds of core committee meetings in Delhi and Lucknow to finalise the contours of the new government, some party leaders indicated that finality on a few names would be known only after Shah’s arrival.

“The seal on the names and the number of deputy chief ministers has been put, but would be clear after Shah’s parleys in Lucknow. He has his own style of functioning. Though the broad framework has been decided, Shah will give last minute touches to the party plan,” a BJP leader said.

