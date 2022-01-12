Home / Elections / Uttarakhand Assembly Election / Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Congress Screening Committee to meet tomorrow
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Congress Screening Committee to meet tomorrow

Several rounds of meetings have been held by the AICC screening committee to decide the names of candidates who will contest the polls.
Congress leader Harish Rawat had said that the party will release its first list of candidates for Uttarakhand Assembly polls within the next seven days.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 03:23 PM IST
ANI |

The Congress Screening Committee for Uttarakhand Assembly elections will meet in the national capital on Thursday, as per party sources.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Harish Rawat had said that the party will release its first list of candidates for Uttarakhand Assembly polls within the next seven days.

Meanwhile, speaking on the BJP's list of candidates for the polls, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that "the process of finalizing tickets is going on."

"There will be a meeting of the State Election Committee and after that central parliamentary board will select the candidate based on merit, work, circumstances," Dhami told ANI.

Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. 

Wednesday, January 12, 2022
