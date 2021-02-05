IND USA
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya during a public meeting in Midnapore district.(PTI)
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya during a public meeting in Midnapore district.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Administration can’t stop them’: BJP firm on ‘rath yatras’ in West Bengal

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state in-charge, on Friday said that no stay orders have been given on the ‘rath yatras.’
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:20 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday no district administration can stop the party’s proposed ‘rath yatras’ in the poll-bound state since there is no stay order on them. Vijayvargiya said that as the opposition party, it is the BJP’s ‘fundamental right to be among the people.’

“The court hasn’t given stay order on rath yatra so district administration can’t stop it. As Opposition, it’s our fundamental right to be among people. On February 6, (BJP president JP) Nadda ji will inaugurate the yatra and on February 11, home minister Amit Shah will attend another yatra from Coochbehar,” Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI.


A plea has been filed in Calcutta High Court seeking a stay on the yatra, citing potential law and order issues, as well as the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The BJP plans to hold five mega ‘rath yatras’ in West Bengal, ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state, which are likely to be conducted in April-May. The BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition party in the eastern state, aims to end the 10-year-rule of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), and form its maiden government in the state.

The ‘rath yatras’ have been named ‘parivartan yatras’ and each yatra is likely to run for at least 20-25 days, covering all the 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal. The BJP has also sought permission from the West Bengal government for the ‘rath yatras.’ A letter was sent to the state chief secretary seeking an appointment in this regard.

Home minister Shah was scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on January 30 for a two-day visit. However, he had to cancel the visit after a minor blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi on January 29. Shah is likely to inaugurate two ‘rath yatras.’ Several top BJP leaders will attend the month-long campaign in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, will be in Haldia in East Midnapore district for a programme on Sunday.

