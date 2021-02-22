IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / ‘BJP’s only allies’: TMC’s Saugata Roy on CBI notice to Abhishek Banerjee's wife
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI File Photo)
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘BJP’s only allies’: TMC’s Saugata Roy on CBI notice to Abhishek Banerjee's wife

Saugata Roy said that the BJP was using agencies like the CBI and ED to ‘intimidate and pressurise’ the TMC.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:00 PM IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Saugata Roy on Monday said that West Bengal’s opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre, was left with no allies in the poll-bound eastern state. Roy said the BJP’s only allies were the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which, he said, were being used to 'threaten and pressurise’ the TMC.

“The BJP is left with no allies. Their only allies are the CBI and ED. They are trying to use their allies to threaten, to pressurise the TMC. Whatever notice issued will be dealt with legally,” Roy told news agency ANI. He was speaking on the summons issued by the CBI to the wife and sister-in-law of party colleague and fellow Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with an alleged coal smuggling case. Abhishek is the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.


Responding to the summons, the Diamond Harbour MP had tweeted on Sunday: “At 2pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down.”


On Monday, Banerjee's wife Rujira responded that the CBI may visit her residence on Tuesday, anytime between 11am and 3pm.

Also Read | West Bengal: Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife responds to CBI notice

In the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections, which are likely to take place in April-May, Abhishek has been targeted by several BJP leaders, who have accused his aunt of dynastic politics. The young MP, in turn, has hit back at the BJP, pointing to several second and third-generation leaders in its own ranks.

Also Read | TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee takes dynastic politics jab at BJP national leaders

“BJP leaders are regularly accusing Mamata Banerjee and me of indulging in dynastic politics. What about them?” Abhishek said at a rally last month, mentioning BJP West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, defence minister Rajnath Singh and former TMC leader Mukul Roy, all of whose sons, he said, are lawmakers themselves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI File Photo)
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘BJP’s only allies’: TMC’s Saugata Roy on CBI notice to Abhishek Banerjee's wife

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Saugata Roy said that the BJP was using agencies like the CBI and ED to ‘intimidate and pressurise’ the TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress party leader Abhishek Banerjee. (AP)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress party leader Abhishek Banerjee. (AP)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife responds to CBI notice

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:36 PM IST
The CBI had, on Sunday, visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, to serve a notice to his wife Rujira Banerjee for questioning in connection with a coal smuggling case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel deployed outside TMC MP Abhisekh Banerjee's residence after a CBI team reached his house in connection with an investigation into an alleged coal smuggling case, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Police personnel deployed outside TMC MP Abhisekh Banerjee's residence after a CBI team reached his house in connection with an investigation into an alleged coal smuggling case, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Menaka Gambhir, Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law, to meet CBI officials today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • A CBI team on Sunday served notices to Rujira Banerjee, Abhishek’s wife, and Gambhir to join the probe in the coal scam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Prime Minister Modi to visit poll-bound Bengal for a few hours today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:33 AM IST
The PM is scheduled to flag off the extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineshwar along with a slew of other railway projects and also address a public rally in Hooghly district
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.(PTI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

CBI serves notice on TMC MP’s wife, kin before polls

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:41 AM IST
His wife, Rujira Banerjee, was not in the house when the five-member CBI team arrived around 2pm, according to people aware of the developments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:26 PM IST
"As long as there is life in me, I will not be afraid of any intimidation," Banerjee said at a programme in Kolkata on International Mother Language Day, according to news agency PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister paid homage to those who had sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language.(PTI)
The chief minister paid homage to those who had sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee urges people to say 'jai Bangla' instead of 'hello' on phone

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Speaking at an event marking the International Mother Language Day, she hit out at leaders at the Centre and said those who threaten to break the spine of Bengal do not know that it is not an easy thing to do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
west bengal assembly election

TMC catches on ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme, takes a dig at Bengal BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The TMC shared the original video's parody targeting the BJP over state assembly elections slated for later this year. “Yeh @BJP4Bengal hai. Yeh unki jansabha hai. Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai!” the TMC tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP released a music animation bidding adieu to Mamata Banerjee in the tune of Bella Ciao
BJP released a music animation bidding adieu to Mamata Banerjee in the tune of Bella Ciao
india news

BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:20 PM IST
After Trinamool launched its slogan 'Bengal wants its daughter', BJP improvised it and said Bengal wants respite from its didi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:24 AM IST
“The poll bugle has been sounded and this time we would reach out to the people with a slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’,” said Subrata Bakshi, general secretary of TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rabiranjan Chatterjee, who joined politics after retirement in 2004, first contested the elections on a TMC ticket in 2011 from Burdwan Dakshin and won by 37,000 votes against CPI (M) heavyweight and former minister Nirupam Sen. (TWITTER).
Rabiranjan Chatterjee, who joined politics after retirement in 2004, first contested the elections on a TMC ticket in 2011 from Burdwan Dakshin and won by 37,000 votes against CPI (M) heavyweight and former minister Nirupam Sen. (TWITTER).
west bengal assembly election

TMC needs a course correction, says former minister before quitting politics

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • Chatterjee was made the minister of science and technology from 2011 to 2016. He won the elections for the second time in 2016 but was not given any ministerial berth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women empowerment has always been a core segment of the Mamata Banerjee government’s development issues since it assumed power. (PTI PHOTO).
Women empowerment has always been a core segment of the Mamata Banerjee government’s development issues since it assumed power. (PTI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

CM Mamata gets a makeover in TMC's poll slogan, goes from Didi to daughter

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Political analysts said that the makeover of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from didi (elder sister) to Nijer Meye (own daughter) was aimed at strengthening the special bond which Banerjee shares with women voters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of the Assembly election, Trinamool Congress released its new slogan on Saturday.
Ahead of the Assembly election, Trinamool Congress released its new slogan on Saturday.
west bengal assembly election

'Bengal wants its own daughter': Trinamool releases new slogan ahead of polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The slogan emphasises on the 'insider-outsider' debate and portrays Mamata Banerjee as the daughter whom Bengal will vote again to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering after the inauguration of the 'Shauryanjali Programme' --- a tribute to Bengali revolutionaries, in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI PHOTO).
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering after the inauguration of the 'Shauryanjali Programme' --- a tribute to Bengali revolutionaries, in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

‘Born and brought up in Bengal’: Amit Shah on poll-bound state’s next CM

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:25 PM IST
  • Shah talked of the BJP’s yet to be named chief ministerial candidate while criticizing Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee for branding BJP leaders visiting Bengal from other states as bohiragato or outsiders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal assembly elections: PM Modi likely to visit state twice in coming weeks

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:29 AM IST
While the Prime Minister is scheduled to flag off the extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineshwar on February 22, he is again expected in the state to address a rally from the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP