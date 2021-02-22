West Bengal: Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife responds to CBI notice
Rujira Banerjee, the wife of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, responded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying the sleuths may visit her residence between 11am and 3pm on Tuesday.
“Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning on the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11am and 3pm tomorrow i.e February 23, 2021,” Rujira Banerjee wrote in her letter to the CBI on Monday morning.
The CBI had, on Sunday, visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, to serve a notice to his wife for questioning in connection with a coal smuggling case. The agency has also summoned Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law for questioning in the case.
In the letter, she informed the CBI that she received the notice on Sunday but was unavailable. Rujira Banerjee has also asked the CBI to inform her about their schedule.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal for a few hours on Monday to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in the poll-bound state. He is scheduled to flag off the extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineshwar along with a slew of other railway projects, and will also address a public rally in Hooghly district.
On Sunday evening, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted a photo of the notice the CBI left at his residence. “...if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken,” he wrote.
Later, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she is not intimidated by anyone adding that “a tiger cub is not scared of fighting cats and rats”.
On Friday, a special court designated for MPs and MLAs in West Bengal had summoned Union home minister Amit Shah to appear before it either personally or through a lawyer on Monday in connection with a defamation suit filed by Abhishek Banerjee.
In August 2018, Shah allegedly made defamatory comments against AbhisheknBanerjee while addressing the Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh rally of the BJP in Kolkata.
The crucial assembly elections are due in West Bengal in March-April this year and the BJP, which had made deep inroads in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 18 of the 42 seats, is now targeting more than 200 of the 294 assembly seats.
Menaka Gambhir, Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law, to meet CBI officials today
- A CBI team on Sunday served notices to Rujira Banerjee, Abhishek's wife, and Gambhir to join the probe in the coal scam.
Prime Minister Modi to visit poll-bound Bengal for a few hours today
CBI serves notice on TMC MP's wife, kin before polls
'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee urges people to say 'jai Bangla' instead of 'hello' on phone
TMC catches on 'pawri ho rahi hai' meme, takes a dig at Bengal BJP
BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist
BJP wants double engine govt in Bengal to siphon off public money: Abhishek
'Bengal wants its daughter': TMC launches new slogan
TMC needs a course correction, says former minister before quitting politics
- Chatterjee was made the minister of science and technology from 2011 to 2016. He won the elections for the second time in 2016 but was not given any ministerial berth.
CM Mamata gets a makeover in TMC's poll slogan, goes from Didi to daughter
- Political analysts said that the makeover of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from didi (elder sister) to Nijer Meye (own daughter) was aimed at strengthening the special bond which Banerjee shares with women voters.
'Bengal wants its own daughter': Trinamool releases new slogan ahead of polls
'Born and brought up in Bengal': Amit Shah on poll-bound state's next CM
- Shah talked of the BJP's yet to be named chief ministerial candidate while criticizing Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee for branding BJP leaders visiting Bengal from other states as bohiragato or outsiders.
Bengal assembly elections: PM Modi likely to visit state twice in coming weeks
