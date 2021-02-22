Coal scam case: Menaka Gambhir, Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law, to meet CBI officials today
- A CBI team on Sunday served notices to Rujira Banerjee, Abhishek’s wife, and Gambhir to join the probe in the coal scam.
The sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Abhishek Banerjee, Menaka Gambhir, has been asked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to join its probe in the coal smuggling case on Monday.
A CBI team on Sunday served notices to Rujira Banerjee, Abhishek’s wife, and Gambhir to join the probe in the coal scam. After the agency served the notice, Abhishek tweeted, saying that he and his family will not be 'cowed down’. “At 2 pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down,” Abhishek, who is West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, posted.
The chief minister also expressed her outrage over the CBI’s notices, alleging that the agency is working at the behest of the ruling party. Addressing an event hours after the serving of notices, she said, “Don't try to intimidate us with jail. We have fought against guns and are not afraid of fighting against rats.”
The central agency is investigating the theft of coal from the mines of Eastern Coalfields Ltd. The agency had filed a case last year against Anup Manjhi alias Lala, Eastern Coalfield Ltd (ECL) general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai along with ECL chief of security Tanmay Das, area security inspector, Kunustoria Dhananjay Rai and SSI and security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee, according to a report by PTI.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it is using the investigating agencies for its own advantages. The party also alleged that the notices served by the CBI are part of its electoral agenda and dismissed the allegations by the law enforcement agencies as part of political vendetta by the party which is pitted in a tough electoral battle.
The notices served to Rujira and Menaka Gambhir are set to further intensify the tense mood prevailing in Bengal as the state gears up for the polls. West Bengal is scheduled to hold elections later this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Menaka Gambhir, Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law, to meet CBI officials today
- A CBI team on Sunday served notices to Rujira Banerjee, Abhishek’s wife, and Gambhir to join the probe in the coal scam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prime Minister Modi to visit poll-bound Bengal for a few hours today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI serves notice on TMC MP’s wife, kin before polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee urges people to say 'jai Bangla' instead of 'hello' on phone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP wants double engine govt in Bengal to siphon off public money: Abhishek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC needs a course correction, says former minister before quitting politics
- Chatterjee was made the minister of science and technology from 2011 to 2016. He won the elections for the second time in 2016 but was not given any ministerial berth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Mamata gets a makeover in TMC's poll slogan, goes from Didi to daughter
- Political analysts said that the makeover of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from didi (elder sister) to Nijer Meye (own daughter) was aimed at strengthening the special bond which Banerjee shares with women voters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bengal wants its own daughter': Trinamool releases new slogan ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Born and brought up in Bengal’: Amit Shah on poll-bound state’s next CM
- Shah talked of the BJP’s yet to be named chief ministerial candidate while criticizing Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee for branding BJP leaders visiting Bengal from other states as bohiragato or outsiders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal assembly elections: PM Modi likely to visit state twice in coming weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah promises ‘Sonar Bangla’, Mamata steps up attack on BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's fight is to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla': Amit Shah
- Shah also said that it is not BJP's aim to bring their government into the state by removing Banerjee, instead, they "want a change" in the situation of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox