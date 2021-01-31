Ahead of polls, PM Modi to visit Bengal on Feb 7
- PM Modi's visit to West Bengal comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyes a victory in the elections scheduled to be held in April-May in the eastern state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal to launch several government projects in the coming week in the poll-bound state.
PM Modi's visit to West Bengal comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyes a victory in the elections scheduled to be held in April-May in the eastern state. In a bid to capture Bengal, the party has already rushed a battery of its top leaders and ministers to address campaigns and rallies with the polls in sight.
"PM Modi will visit West Bengal on February 7. He will be here to dedicate three projects and lay the foundation stone for one project at the invitation of GoI's petroleum department and the road transport department,” Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, according to news agency ANI.
This is PM Modi's second visit to the state in a fortnight after January 23 when he participated in the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.
Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah attacking chief minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief has done injustice to people of the state and has taken West Bengal backwards in every field. Shah made the statement while addressing a rally in Howrah virtually from New Delhi.
While Shah addressed the crowd virtually from Delhi, Union minister Smriti Irani in Howrah said that no patriot can stay in a TMC that "insults the slogan" of 'Jai Shri Ram'.
"People will not support a political party which makes them fight among themselves and hates the Central government for its own profit. No patriot can stay for even a single minute in a party that insults the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'," said Smriti Irani.
In a major setback to TMC, six former members of the party — Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP after meeting Amit Shah.
The BJP has set a target of winning over 200 of the state’s 294 seats. Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who was roped in by Banerjee in 2019 after the BJP won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, has said he will leave his profession if the party gets over 99 seats.
While the dates and schedule for the assembly elections have not been announced yet, the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule in February.
Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United), and the main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD); the Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand's governing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as well as Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
The legislator's actions ahead of the crucial assembly elections immediately drew the ire of the ruling party which issued him a showcause notice.
The RSS is of the view that the slogan hailing Lord Ram should not have been shouted at a government event organised to pay homage to Netaji.
