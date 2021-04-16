Amit Shah calls Rahul Gandhi a tourist leader; attacks Bengal CM over ‘infiltration’

Union home minister Amit Shah took a jibe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “tourist leader”, while attacking the Mamata Banerjee administration, saying that “infiltrators are TMC [Trinamool Congress]’s vote bank”.

“We have a tourist leader in our country. Almost the entire election has been completed but Rahul baba (Rahul Gandhi) could not be seen. Did you see him? Recently he held a public meeting,” Shah said while addressing a rally at Tehatta in Nadia.

The former Congress president held two rallies in north Bengal during his maiden visit to the state on Wednesday. Gandhi attacked the BJP saying that the party was spreading hatred and violence, which was in the its DNA.

“He (Gandhi) tried to explain BJP’s DNA. Don’t ask about our DNA. I will introduce you to our DNA which stands for Development, Nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Shah.

The eight-phase elections started in West Bengal on March 27 and till April 10, elections have already been held in 135 constituencies in four phases. Another 45 assembly seats in six districts are scheduled to go to polls on Saturday. Counting will be held on May 2.

“The BJP needs to frequently bring its central leaders including the Prime Minister, home minister and defence minister to campaign in Bengal because their local leaders are inefficient and ineffective. In Congress it is not so. Our local leaders are enough to campaign for Bengal polls. Our top leaders come when needed,” said Amitabha Chakraborty, Congress leader.

Shah also attacked the ruling TMC in West Bengal saying that “infiltrators” were the vote bank of the TMC.

“The TMC will not be able to stop infiltrations because they are the vote bank of the TMC. Only the BJP can put an end to infiltration,” he added.

The TMC however has rubbished the allegations.

“The Modi-Shah led government is spreading nothing but lies against Mamata Banerjee and is trying to malign Bengal because they know very well that they won’t be able to defeat the TMC. Mamata doesn’t guard the borders. The BSF do and they are under the union government. Secondly, while on one hand Modi and Shah are accusing Mamata of allowing infiltration, on the other Modi goes to Bangladesh to seek Matua votes,” said Tapas Roy, TMC leader.