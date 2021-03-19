IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'Bid farewell to BJP, don't want to see PM Modi's face', says Mamata Banerjee
The upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal will see a tough contest between the BJP and the ruling TMC.(PTI)
The upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal will see a tough contest between the BJP and the ruling TMC.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Bid farewell to BJP, don't want to see PM Modi's face', says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee once again made the Dushasana jibe while addressing a public rally in East Midnapore. The Trinamool Congress is facing a challenge from BJP int eh upcoming Assembly election.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:36 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked the voters to bid farewell to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state assembly elections, adding that the state doesn't want to see the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Bid farewell to BJP, we don't want BJP. We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar," Banerjee said during a public rally in East Midnapore, reports news agency ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee, at a public meeting in Jhargram's Gopiballavpur, said that the BJP is running a "factory of Dushasans" in the country, deceiving the common people with false promises and bribery. “There is Dushasan-raj going on in the country. BJP is the biggest factory of Dushasans. They have destroyed the country,” Banerjee said.

Claiming that she is a "street fighter", Banerjee said, "Earlier, I was hit on head, this time rivals injured my foot, but I am a street fighter."

On March 10, Banerjee spoke about the injury that she sustained during her campaign in Nandigarm and said, "Some may have thought I will not be able to come out at all with my broken leg, but [for me] people’s well-being is far more important than my own pain. I am a street fighter...I have suffered many injuries in my life."

Commenting on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) members joining the BJP, Banerjee said, "TMC traitors given assembly poll tickets by the BJP, saffron party old-timers are shedding tears at home."

The upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal will see a tough contest between the BJP and the ruling TMC. Polling to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the last round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of voting will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal will see a tough contest between the BJP and the ruling TMC.(PTI)
The upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal will see a tough contest between the BJP and the ruling TMC.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Bid farewell to BJP, don't want to see PM Modi's face', says Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee once again made the Dushasana jibe while addressing a public rally in East Midnapore. The Trinamool Congress is facing a challenge from BJP int eh upcoming Assembly election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A wheelchair rally in Kolkata, West Bengal. (HT Photo)
A wheelchair rally in Kolkata, West Bengal. (HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Leaders go all out, campaign on wheelchairs, bullock carts, boats

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Earlier this week, the BJP organised a wheelchair rally in Kolkata to seek justice for over 130 party workers they claimed were allegedly murdered by the TMC. The ruling party has rubbished the allegations several times in the past
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Mahua Moitra is part of the delegation that will meet the Election Commission of India on Friday.(HT File photo)
TMC MP Mahua Moitra is part of the delegation that will meet the Election Commission of India on Friday.(HT File photo)
west bengal assembly election

TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Yashwant Sinha to meet EC today: All you need to know

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Saugata Roy, Md Nadimul Haque and Pratima Mondal will also be part of the TMC delegation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The party fielded its vice president Mukul Roy from Krishnanagar Uttar. (PTI PHOTO.)(HT_PRINT)
The party fielded its vice president Mukul Roy from Krishnanagar Uttar. (PTI PHOTO.)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

BJP names 157 picks for Bengal elections

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:33 AM IST
  • The list included 19 women, seven Muslims and several actors, folk singers, scholars and footballers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alleging that the BJP will try to rig the assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee asked TMC workers to remain vigilant during and after the eight-phase elections (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Alleging that the BJP will try to rig the assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee asked TMC workers to remain vigilant during and after the eight-phase elections (PTI Photo)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Delhi next on TMC target, says Mamata; issues rigging warning

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:55 AM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee also accused the BJP of stealing TMC’s ‘parivartan’ slogan and remodelling it as ‘asol parivartan’ (real change) for the Bengal elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Bengal’s Purulia district, the PM attacked Banerjee for votebank politics and said that the days of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress were numbered. (PTI)
In Bengal’s Purulia district, the PM attacked Banerjee for votebank politics and said that the days of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress were numbered. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Game over, development begins': PM Modi at Bengal rally

By Joydeep Thakur, Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Kolkata/ Silchar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:32 AM IST
The PM also targeted the TMC’s election slogan. “TMC says Khela Hobe, BJP says there would be employment, development, education, women and youth empowerment, housing for all, hospitals and schools,” PM Modi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in West Bengal to address a BJP rally in Purulia, also referred to an incident in which bombs were hurled at Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday night. (PTI PHOTO.)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in West Bengal to address a BJP rally in Purulia, also referred to an incident in which bombs were hurled at Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday night. (PTI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of crucial assembly polls, TMC-BJP clashes rock Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Clashes also broke out at two places in Nandigram constituency – Sonachura and Boyal. At least 10 to 12 people were injured belonging to both the TMC and the BJP. Both the political parties have lodged police complaints.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee files his nomination papers for the Domjur seat on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee files his nomination papers for the Domjur seat on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: BJP's Rajib Banerjee declares net worth of 58 lakh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Banerjee, who quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP in January, mentioned in an affidavit to the Election Commission of India that his movable and immovable assets are worth 18,37,006 and 39,65,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee asks 'Marxist friends' not to vote for CPI-M, Congress

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:23 PM IST
She asked people not to give a single vote to those "who have links with the killers of Gandhiji."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukul Roy will contest from Krishnanagar Uttar. Roy will be contesting the assembly polls after nearly two decades. The last time he had contested the polls was in 2001, in which he lost. (PTI PHOTO.)
Mukul Roy will contest from Krishnanagar Uttar. Roy will be contesting the assembly polls after nearly two decades. The last time he had contested the polls was in 2001, in which he lost. (PTI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

BJP names 148 nominees for last 4 phases of Bengal polls, Mukul Roy to contest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Soon after the announcement, protests erupted in multiple constituencies including Jagaddal, Malda, Durgapur and Jalpaiguri. In Malda and Jalpaiguri, BJP workers ransacked party offices and in North 24 Parganas posters of BJP MPs were torn and set on fire on the road.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image (HT File Photo)
Representational Image (HT File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal election: Setback for BJP as 2 leaders refuse offer to contest

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Both Tarun Saha and Shikha Mitra refused the BJP's offer and declined the party's candidature from their assigned seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly polls, in Bankura on March 16. (PTI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly polls, in Bankura on March 16. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Will aim for Delhi after winning Bengal elections, says Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:47 PM IST
“Poriborton was our slogan. They have copied it. Next, we would bring poriborton to Delhi. The moment we win the Bengal elections, we would dive headlong for Delhi,” said Banerjee at a public rally in Kharagpur
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy. (PTI File Photo)
Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy. (PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s Mukul Roy to contest Bengal polls, among candidates for final four phases

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:00 PM IST
He will be facing off against actress Kaushani Mukherjee, who is contesting the seat on part of the TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Once we win Bengal...': Mamata's warning to BJP, with an eye on Delhi

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The West Bengal chief minister slammed the BJP over its use of the 'poriborton' (change) slogan, reminding them that changing regimes is her forte.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the TMC has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within it.(HT_PRINT)
Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the TMC has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within it.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal minister’s ‘Suvendu’ jibe at BJP as party faces protests over tickets

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Firhad Hakim, a leader of the ruling TMC, took a jibe at protests by a section of Bengal BJP workers over ticket allotment for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP