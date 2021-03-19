'Bid farewell to BJP, don't want to see PM Modi's face', says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked the voters to bid farewell to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state assembly elections, adding that the state doesn't want to see the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Bid farewell to BJP, we don't want BJP. We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar," Banerjee said during a public rally in East Midnapore, reports news agency ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee, at a public meeting in Jhargram's Gopiballavpur, said that the BJP is running a "factory of Dushasans" in the country, deceiving the common people with false promises and bribery. “There is Dushasan-raj going on in the country. BJP is the biggest factory of Dushasans. They have destroyed the country,” Banerjee said.

Claiming that she is a "street fighter", Banerjee said, "Earlier, I was hit on head, this time rivals injured my foot, but I am a street fighter."

On March 10, Banerjee spoke about the injury that she sustained during her campaign in Nandigarm and said, "Some may have thought I will not be able to come out at all with my broken leg, but [for me] people’s well-being is far more important than my own pain. I am a street fighter...I have suffered many injuries in my life."

Commenting on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) members joining the BJP, Banerjee said, "TMC traitors given assembly poll tickets by the BJP, saffron party old-timers are shedding tears at home."

The upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal will see a tough contest between the BJP and the ruling TMC. Polling to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the last round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of voting will take place on May 2.