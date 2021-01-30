BJP expresses concerns over TMC's bike rallies in West Bengal's Birbhum
Bharatiya Janata Party District Chief for Birbhum district, Dhruv Shah on Saturday expressed his concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in Birbhum ahead of the state Assembly elections.
"Ahead of the state Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trying to create an atmosphere of fear among voters by carrying out massive bike rallies across different villages of the district," Shah said.
"The police are not paying heed to the current situation at all. There is hardly any police presence at these rallies," he added.
Under the supervision of TMC leaders Sabir Ali Khan and Enamul Sainthia, the party on Saturday carried out many bike rallies with a caravan of around 300 bikes in many villages across Birbhum, amid the objections raised by the Election Commission of India regarding the bike rallies.
Earlier, TMC District President in Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal said in an election rally on Saturday that TMC will win 11 out 11 Assembly seats falling in Birbhum. "BJP will score a duck in Birbhum," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Advantage TMC, as regional parties enter Bengal polls race
- Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), and the main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD); the Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand’s governing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as well as Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal: Ex-minister Rajib Banerjee quits as TMC MLA ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More politicians likely to join BJP during Amit Shah’s 2-day visit to Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal Assembly elections: Cong to contest on 92 seats, Left Front get 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal': Mamata takes a jibe at Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Assembly Election: TMC to send party veteran to recce Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eye on polls, TMC forms separate cells for SC, ST and OBCs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another jolt for Mamata as MLA resigns from party posts; TMC issues notice
- The legislator’s actions ahead of the crucial assembly elections immediately drew the ire of the ruling party which issued him a showcause notice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS rejects Ram chants at Netaji event in Bengal
- The RSS is of the view that the slogan hailing Lord Ram should not have been shouted at a government event organised to pay homage to Netaji.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ‘free and fair’ polls in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP targets CM Mamata Banerjee for appeasement politics in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Need to induct leaders from other parties to expand base': Bengal BJP chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We celebrate Netaji not just in election year': Mamata Banerjee's top 10 quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB Governor Dhankhar promises violence-free assembly elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox