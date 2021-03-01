BJP writes to Kolkata police commissioner over cops trying to influence polls
A BJP delegation on Monday wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra alleging that an illegal exercise was being carried out in the force to "enable collection of postal ballot and effect proxy votes" during assembly elections, set to begin on March 27.
In the letter undersigned by BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and senior leaders Sabyasachi Dutta and Shishir Bajoria, the party claimed that a section of police officers, under the banner of Welfare Association, is collecting photocopies of voter and Aadhaar cards of their colleagues across all ranks as part of the operation.
The saffron party also said that it was a "highly irregular act and also tantamount to taking away someone's fundamental right to vote".
It said that an "inspector by the name of Santanu Sinha Biswas is spearheading the exercise and two sub- inspectors Tapan Kr Maity and Bijitaswo Raut are assisting him, among others".
The BJP leaders further stated in the letter that several "serving police personnel were seen swearing allegiance to Trinamool Congress in the presence of party MP Subrata Bakshi" at Uttirno building in Alipore on February 13.
The party demanded that an enquiry be carried out in the matter, and the police personnel carrying out the "illegal exercise" be immediately suspended.
It sought necessary steps to stop the operation, as it "comes under the provisions of Corrupt Practices in the Representatives of People's Act".
Last week, the BJP had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Bengal against some police officers, who, the party claimed, were resorting to unfair means to prevent free and fair polls in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In veiled response to Cong-Left Kolkata rally, Owaisi quotes Majrooh Sultanpuri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP writes to Kolkata police commissioner over cops trying to influence polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today
- On Sunday, the opposition leader from Bihar shared pictures of him meeting party functionaries in Kolkata on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong, Left target TMC, BJP during Bengal rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M) holds coalition rally in Kolkata amid differences between allies
- Traffic came to a halt in parts of Kolkata as more than 3,00,000 people attended the rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, the biggest open ground in the city and located in the sprawling Maidan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brigade rally: Massive gathering at Left-Cong-ISF rally in Bengal | 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People will teach Mamata a lesson in assembly polls for her arrogance: ISF chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I have two daughters': Babul Supriyo after backlash for 'sexist' post on Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
May 2 Didi Gayi, BJP Aayi: Shivraj Singh coins new slogan ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal polls 2021: Special police observer Vivek Dubey to reach on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP says TMC vandalised poll campaign cars, party hits back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC’s transfer of two IPS officers in Bengal sparks fresh slugfest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal polls: Cong yet to form alliance with Indian Secular Front, says Adhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Bengal wants its daughter not an aunt,’ says BJP in a dig at TMC’s poll slogan
- Earlier this month, the TMC had launched its campaign slogan - ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’ – with an eye on women voters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly elections: Polling stations in Darjeeling increased
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox