CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the joint rally of Left, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF), ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Kolkata. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Congress did not directly negotiate with Owaisi's ISF, says Adhir Chowdhury

Asked about ISF's alliance, Adhir Chowdhury said, "No direct negotiation with ISF, meeting is continuing with Left. However one of our leaders spoke to them (ISF) but there has been no direct negotiation with our party."
ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:42 PM IST

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said there was no direct negotiation with Indian Secular Front (ISF) yet and they want to finish seat-sharing matter with Left at the soonest.

"Talks with Left party on alliance is on. We want to finish the seat-sharing matter with the Left soonest. In 2016 we came into an alliance and this time also things are in the same continuation," said Chowdhury.

Asked about ISF's alliance, he said, "No direct negotiation with ISF, meeting is continuing with Left. However one of our leaders spoke to them (ISF) but there has been no direct negotiation with our party."

Yesterday while addressing the public at Brigade ground, ISF chief and Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui indirectly hinted at Congress saying "you may ask why I spoke about Left only and not Congress, the door is open."

Meeting on seat sharing between Left and Congress is undergoing.

State of West Bengal would see Assembly elections in eight phases starting from March 27 and concluding on April 29 for its 294 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Importantly Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates. The commission has made adequate arrangements to ensure effective implementation of MCC guidelines.

