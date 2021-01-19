Disgruntled TMC MP meets Abhishek Banerjee, says he is not leaving party
After holding a meeting with Trinamool Congress youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee, disgruntled party MP Prasun Banerjee on Monday said that he is not leaving the TMC and asked those with grievances to sink the differences and work unitedly to fight the BJP.
The Howrah MP who is a former Indian football team captain had publicly aired his grievances over the state of affairs in the party's Howrah district and alleged that he was not being consulted on major issues.
After the Arjuna awardee held a meeting with Abhishek Banerjee, also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that he is not feeling left out any more and he is "not going anywhere". "I call upon everyone, including those who have any grievances, to sink the differences and work unitedly to fight the BJP," Prasun Banerjee said.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who was present at the meeting, said "Prasun-da is a veteran in the party and a pride of the country. He has also worked a lot in his constituency."
Joining minister and Domjur MLA Rajib Banerjee and Bally MLA Baishali Dalmiya, Prasun Banerjee had expressed unhappiness over certain issues of the party in Howrah district.
However, after the top leadership intervened, the former footballer took part in a TMC rally in Howrah on Sunday and called on Abhishek Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP, on Monday.
Three days ago, actress-turned-politician Satabdi Roy had also reposed faith in the party after having initially voiced her discontent about not being consulted by the Birbhum district leadership on various programmes.
Roy, the Birbhum MP who had even planned to fly to Delhi on Friday, had a change of heart after meeting Abhishek Banerjee and later announced that she is not going to leave the party.
