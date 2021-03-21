IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / From CAA to income for every family, BJP’s Bengal poll manifesto leaves out nothing
The promises were made in the BJP’s election manifesto that Union home minister Amit Shah released in Kolkata on Sunday evening. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
The promises were made in the BJP’s election manifesto that Union home minister Amit Shah released in Kolkata on Sunday evening. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

From CAA to income for every family, BJP’s Bengal poll manifesto leaves out nothing

The manifesto has a special focus on Bengali culture and women, who were promised free education from kindergarten to post-graduation level, 33% reservation in jobs and free rides in public transport.
READ FULL STORY
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:47 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to implement the new citizenship law, ensure employment to one member of every family, set up modern hospitals, spend thousands of crores of rupees for development infrastructure in Kolkata and the districts and support farmers, fishermen, tribal people and backward classes if it comes to power after the eight-phase election that begins on March 27.

The promises were made in the BJP’s election manifesto that Union home minister Amit Shah released in Kolkata on Sunday evening. “Once we are in power the first meeting of our cabinet will announce the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act,” said Shah.

On February 11, Shah, while on a visit to Bengal, said the Centre will enforce the new citizenship law once vaccination across the country is over and the Covid-19 pandemic ends. He also said no Muslim will lose citizenship because of the law.

Shah made the statement at an election rally at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district while addressing the Dalit Matua community which has demanded the law’s immediate implementation.

The fact that Shah released the document and spoke in Hindi triggered reaction in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that has branded Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders of the BJP as “outsiders.”

“This speaks of the BJP’s bankruptcy. The party has no competent Bengali leader to release a document meant for the state. It is an insult to the people of Bengal,” said TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy.

The 58-page document is divided in 13 parts with each focusing on women, farmers, health, youth, governance, economic development, infrastructure, culture, tourism, social welfare schemes, regional development, Kolkata and environment.

Some portions of the BJP’s manifesto had striking similarity to the TMC’s document that was released on March 17. The TMC manifesto promised to generate five lakh employment opportunities every year, provide annual financial aid of 10,000 per annum to farmers and monthly assistance of 500 to all women of general category and 1000 to women of scheduled caste and tribe categories. It also promised a credit of 10 lakh to students with a low interest rate of 4%.

In the BJP’s manifesto, there is special focus on women, with whom the document starts, and Bengali language and culture. The document even talks of a whistle-blower policy for unearthing corruption, three AIIMS-like hospitals in north Bengal region where the BJP won seven of the eight Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and a minimum wage of 350 for tea garden workers. The party also promised to include the Hindu Mahishya and Tili communities into the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, something Banerjee has also done.

“Do not think whether it is possible to achieve these with the state’s budget. Experts have studied everything. All this will require 15% of the state’s budget. Don’t worry. I am a bania (trader). I will not make promises without any calculation,” said Shah.

“Release of election manifestos was reduced to a formality years ago but the BJP changed that. We call this sonkolpo patro (document of oath). These are not mere announcements for us. This document is based on our dream to create Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal),” said Shah.

He spoke at length on the state’s rich heritage and contribution of great Bengalis to art, culture and history. While taking some of the names, Shah mentioned founders of two Dalit Hindu communities - the Rajbanshis of north Bengal and Matuas of south Bengal - whose support is crucial for both TMC and BJP.

During his trip to Thakurnagar last month, Shah announced an array of sops for the Matuas who are a part of the backward Namasudra community that can influence poll results in around 80 of the state’s 294 assembly seats. The BJP has sworn to overthrow the TMC government by winning more than 200 seats.

“A resident of Gujarat with a resident of Madhya Pradesh by his (right) side, releases a manifesto and then makes a full speech in Hindi to create a #ShonarBangla #BengalElections2021,” Derek O’Brien, leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha, tweeted on Sunday evening, referring to Shah, who hails from Gujarat and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who comes from MP.

“In 10 years, the misrule of the TMC has spread only despair. Mamata Banerjee’s vote bank politics includes appeasement, festivals of Bengal even cow smuggling. She has politicized the administration, criminalized politics and institutionalized corruption,” said Shah while releasing the document.

Some of the salient promises in the manifesto are 33% reservation for women in jobs, annual assistance of 10,000 to 1.8 million farmers, annual assistance of 6000 and mechanized boats for fishermen, medical insurance under Ayushman Bharat scheme, zero infiltration across the international border, assistance of 10,000 for five years for refugees, a literary award similar to the Nobel Prize and named after Tagore, a film award styled after the Oscars and named after Satyajit Ray and monthly pension of 3000 for widows.

Political analyst and columnist Suvashis Maitra said, “If the BJP is capable of all this then it should tell people whether such projects have been implemented in Assam and Tripura. A lot of Bengalis live in these two states.”

The manifesto also promises a 5000 crore intervention fund for agricultural marketing so that price fluctuation do not affect farmers, a 10,000 crore health infrastructure project, doubling of seats in medical and nursing colleges, 10,000 start-ups with 25 lakh investment in each, BPOs named after Subhas Chandra Bose in each block, Institutions on the lines of IITs and IIMs, 2000 crore for development of sports and special investigation into smuggling of sand, weapons, fake currency notes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal polls bjp manifesto + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The promises were made in the BJP’s election manifesto that Union home minister Amit Shah released in Kolkata on Sunday evening. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
The promises were made in the BJP’s election manifesto that Union home minister Amit Shah released in Kolkata on Sunday evening. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

From CAA to family income, BJP’s Bengal poll manifesto leaves out nothing

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The manifesto has a special focus on Bengali culture and women, who were promised free education from kindergarten to post-graduation level, 33% reservation in jobs and free rides in public transport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three new AIIMS hospitals to be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban so that locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities.(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
Three new AIIMS hospitals to be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban so that locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities.(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
west bengal assembly election

Implimentation of CAA, one job per family: Highlights of BJP's Bengal manifesto

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Amit Shah promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in the state if the BJP is elected to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah addressing during the release manifesto sonar Bangla Sankalp Patra for the West Bengal election, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Union home minister Amit Shah addressing during the release manifesto sonar Bangla Sankalp Patra for the West Bengal election, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Special focus on women’s safety, education in BJP manifesto for Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:08 PM IST
If voted to power in Bengal, the BJP has promised to make education free for all females starting from KG to post-graduation level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.
west bengal assembly election

CAA to be implemented in Bengal if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The Union Home Minister further said the border will be strengthened to prevent infiltration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls
In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls
west bengal assembly election

In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls

By Pramod Giri
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:03 PM IST
The Binoy Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), a strong party in the Darjeeling hills and an ally of Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday named its candidates for the Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong seats for the assembly election
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, in Bankura on Sunday. (PTI Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, in Bankura on Sunday. (PTI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi says Mamata Banerjee anticipating defeat, already questioning EVMs

PTI, Bankura
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee has been calling on party workers to keep an eye on EVM machines fearing tampering of the machines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for Bengal assembly elections

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • The home minister said that the BJP has decided to call their manifesto a 'Sankalp Patra' "because it is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah addressed a rally in West Bengal on Sunday(ANI Twitter)
Amit Shah addressed a rally in West Bengal on Sunday(ANI Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

'BJP's double-engine govt will build 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years': Amit Shah

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Later in the day, Amit Shah is scheduled to unveil the BJP's manifesto for the elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: BJP supporters of BJP candidate from Tollygunge constituency Babul Supriyo during his election campaign ahead of state assembly polls, in Kolkata, Monday, March 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_19_2021_000219A)(PTI)
Kolkata: BJP supporters of BJP candidate from Tollygunge constituency Babul Supriyo during his election campaign ahead of state assembly polls, in Kolkata, Monday, March 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_19_2021_000219A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'To save honour of Midnapore': TMC MP Sisir Adhikari joins BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Patriarch of Nandigram's Adhikari family, Sisir confirmed the rumours of his joining the party, ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah's rally in Egra, which he will attend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(HT file)
West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(HT file)
west bengal assembly election

Budget allocation for education increased under TMC regime: Partha Chatterjee

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:21 AM IST
To drive home his point, Chatterjee said, "13 new universities were set up during Trinamool Congress rule. The youth here are getting more opportunities in higher education than in past."
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Amit Shah, who is on a visit to West Bengal, will release the manifesto at an event at the Eastern Zonal Cultural centre.(File photo)
BJP leader Amit Shah, who is on a visit to West Bengal, will release the manifesto at an event at the Eastern Zonal Cultural centre.(File photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP to unveil manifesto for West Bengal polls today 

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:28 AM IST
The BJP manifesto, according to the news agency ANI, is likely to make promises to develop West Bengal as an international trading and commerce hub.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls, in Purba Medinipur. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls, in Purba Medinipur. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata hits back, alleges misuse of PM Cares fund

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The TMC chief also had a warning for her supporters about electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the polling exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls, in Purba Medinipur. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls, in Purba Medinipur. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Where did PM Cares funds go?’ Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:43 AM IST
The West Bengal chief minister alleged that the funds were being used by the BJP government in Bengal polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which Mamata was injured

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • A case has already been lodged at the Nandigram police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Sufiyan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Narendra Modi only makes big promises. I will do this, I will do that.... You have been in power for six-seven years. What have you done? You did 'notebandi', said Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)(PTI)
"Narendra Modi only makes big promises. I will do this, I will do that.... You have been in power for six-seven years. What have you done? You did 'notebandi', said Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Someday PM Modi will name India after himself: Mamata Banerjee

ANI, Purba Medinipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • "Someday he will make you forget the name of India. He will name the country after himself" said Mamata Banerjee
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP