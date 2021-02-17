IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / If voted to power, irregularities in teachers' recruitment to be probed: BJP
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

If voted to power, irregularities in teachers' recruitment to be probed: BJP

BJP leader Shamik Bhhattacharya said that there was not an iota of transparency in the recruitment of teachers since 2014, and the merit list released this week was no exception.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST

An inquiry panel will be set up to probe alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers in West Bengal if the BJP is voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls, a saffron party leader said.

BJP leader Shamik Bhhattacharya said that there was not an iota of transparency in the recruitment of teachers since 2014, and the merit list released this week was no exception. West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Monday released the state-wide merit list for the appointment of 15,284 primary teachers. The Board had earlier announced vacancies for 16,500 posts.

"Irregularities have been institutionalised by the Trinamool Congress government in the process of appointing teachers, even those on contractual basis", he alleged.

The state government, he said, should come out with a complete merit list and not just roll numbers.

The saffron party leader also alleged that para-teachers in West Bengal are facing huge disparity in salaries as compared to their counterparts in other states.

"On this issue, we will stage a protest march from College Street to Esplanade area in the city on February 19," he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently announced a three per cent annual pay hike for para-teachers in the state budget, but they said it was not enough.

The education department had increased the salary of para-teachers at the primary level from 5,954 to 10,000 a month, and for those at the higher secondary level from 8,500 to 13,000.

A section of para-teachers on Tuesday staged a protest near the high-security zone of the chief minister's residence, stepping into a canal to press for a salary hike.

Contractual teachers have been holding a sit-in in the metropolis for more than 70 days, demanding immediate wage revision.

With the assembly elections round the corner, it has snowballed into a major political issue with the opposition BJP and Left Front accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of turning a blind eye to the plea of the para-teachers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
All district magistrates have been directed to send the lists of polling officials who will be inoculated first, a senior health official said.
All district magistrates have been directed to send the lists of polling officials who will be inoculated first, a senior health official said.
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections: Covid vaccination of polling officials to begin on Feb 22

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:05 PM IST
State Health Secretary N S Nigam had recently held a virtual meeting with the district magistrates and health officials in this connection, sources in the Health Department said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

If voted to power, irregularities in teachers' recruitment to be probed: BJP

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST
BJP leader Shamik Bhhattacharya said that there was not an iota of transparency in the recruitment of teachers since 2014, and the merit list released this week was no exception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Modi, Shah to raise BJP’s poll pitch in election-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Shah is scheduled to flag off the BJP’s fifth and final parivartan rath yatra from Namkhana in South 24 Parganas on Thursday; On Monday, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 4km extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor
READ FULL STORY
Close
"They have (Congress) a leader whose lines very soon become memes or jokes. Left are left out," Supriyo added. (File Photo)
"They have (Congress) a leader whose lines very soon become memes or jokes. Left are left out," Supriyo added. (File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Congress, Left have no relevance in Bengal, says BJP leader Babul Supriyo

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:53 PM IST
"It's a democratic country and they are most welcome to do it but these are alliances of opportunism and we also know what the result would be. Congress doesn't even have leadership," Supriyo told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Trivedi. (File photo)
Dinesh Trivedi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

I do not have to wait to speak to PM Modi, at least he listens: Dinesh Trivedi

By Sunetra Choudhary
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Parliament member Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation in the House, becoming the latest to quit West Bengal’s ruling party ahead of the assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are around 150,000 contractual staff, including around 63,000 para teachers, who support around 800,000 family members in Bengal. Para teachers have been sitting on a demonstration since December 8 last year. (PTI)
There are around 150,000 contractual staff, including around 63,000 para teachers, who support around 800,000 family members in Bengal. Para teachers have been sitting on a demonstration since December 8 last year. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal: BJP sees poll prospects in supporting para teachers’ protest

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Mukul Roy, in his letter, has urged Amit Shah to let the party announce a raised pay-scale and perks for the para teachers if the BJP comes to power in the state in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during 'bhumi pujan' of Seva Sadan Bhavan, which will serve food and lodging for outstation patients and their family members at cheaper rates, in Patna, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_11_2021_000131B)(PTI)
Patna: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during 'bhumi pujan' of Seva Sadan Bhavan, which will serve food and lodging for outstation patients and their family members at cheaper rates, in Patna, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_11_2021_000131B)(PTI)
india news

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits actor Mithun Chakraborty

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:27 PM IST
The meeting between the actor and RSS chief comes ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled to take place in summer this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Told not to campaign when I pointed out corruption within TMC: Trivedi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Dinesh Trivedi also said that under the Mamata Banerjee-led government the middle class has been facing problems as no one pays attention to their grievances
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democratic Youth Federation of India and SFI members block a road over death of Maidul Islam Middya, in Kolkata. Middya died Monday after getting injured allegedly in a police action during a DYFI protest march last week. (PTI)
Democratic Youth Federation of India and SFI members block a road over death of Maidul Islam Middya, in Kolkata. Middya died Monday after getting injured allegedly in a police action during a DYFI protest march last week. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Cop assaulted by protesters in Kolkata as anger mounts over death of DYFI worker

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Death of injured DYFI worker: policeman assaulted by protestors
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also accused the Centre of failing to control the prices of petrol and cooking gas. (PTI PHOTO)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also accused the Centre of failing to control the prices of petrol and cooking gas. (PTI PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

BJP cyber cell dialling professors, spreading rumours, says Bengal CM Mamata

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Bengal BJP vice-president Ritesh Tiwari countered Banerjee’s allegation by calling her a “habitual liar”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left parties and Congress came together and bagged 76 seats. (File Photo)
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left parties and Congress came together and bagged 76 seats. (File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Congress to hold meeting regarding seat-sharing, poll preparedness

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Congress and Left parties will soon decide on the seat-sharing through a couple of meetings scheduled next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari believe BJP is set to form the government in Bengal. (PTI Photo)
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari believe BJP is set to form the government in Bengal. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP leaders challenge Bengal CM, says cadres are civilised but not weak

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • Ghosh also warned TMC workers and said that any incident of violence will not be taken lightly saying that BJP workers are not weak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Eye on Bengal polls, Mamata government to start serving 5 meals from today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Initially, Maa scheme would be launched in Kolkata where 16 common kitchens have been set up. The meal would comprise rice, dal, a vegetable and egg
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally, in Birbhum. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally, in Birbhum. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s Bengal election campaign to focus on central govt schemes

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 AM IST
The BJP is seeking to attract the 35.9 million women voters who make up 49% of the electorate, the SC communities that account for 23.51% of the population and the STs that are 5.8% of the population, according to the 2011 census.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Tapan Ghosh, founder of Hindu Samhati.(Youtube Screengrab)
File photo: Tapan Ghosh, founder of Hindu Samhati.(Youtube Screengrab)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: New contender in race, far-Right group Hindu Samhati forms party

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:03 AM IST
  • Registered as an NGO, the group is known for its stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP