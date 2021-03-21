IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls
In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls
In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls
west bengal assembly election

In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls

The Binoy Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), a strong party in the Darjeeling hills and an ally of Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday named its candidates for the Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong seats for the assembly election
READ FULL STORY
By Pramod Giri
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:03 PM IST

The Binoy Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), a strong party in the Darjeeling hills and an ally of Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday named its candidates for the Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong seats for the assembly election.

Polls in this region will be held in the fifth phase on April 17.

The Tamang faction, which also released its election manifesto, fielded Keshav Raj Pokhrel (35) from Darjeeling, Tshering Dahal (56) from Kurseong and Ruden Sada Lepcha (51) from Kalimpong.

The Tamang faction has announced that it will carry out its campaign jointly with the TMC.

The GJM’s other faction led by the party’s founder Bimal Gurung is also an ally of the TMC. It will name its candidates on Tuesday.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee left out these three hill region seats while announcing 291 candidates for the state’s 294 seats. She said these seats would be left for “friendly parties” and the winners would support the TMC in future.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), are likely to name their candidates for these seats in a day or two.

Filing of nomination will begin on Tuesday.

The undivided GJM had won the three seats in 2016. The party got divided after the violent Gorkhaland movement in 2017 when Gurung and his men went underground. Gurung resurfaced in Kolkata in October last year and announced that he was severing his ties with the BJP.

With Gurung’s support, the BJP won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat thrice since 2009 and even wrested the Darjeeling assembly seat in the 2019 by-poll, defeating Tamang by more than 46,000 votes.

Before the Lok Sabha poll in 2019, the BJP promised to find a permanent political solution to the long-standing demand for Gorkhaland and accord schedule tribe status to 11 Gorkha sub-communities.

The Gorkhas have been fighting for a separate state since the 1980s. Eleven people were killed in police firing during the agitation in 2017 when the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills witnessed a 104-day general strike. A police officer was also gunned down.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.
west bengal assembly election

CAA to be implemented in Bengal if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The Union Home Minister further said the border will be strengthened to prevent infiltration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls
In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls
west bengal assembly election

In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls

By Pramod Giri
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:03 PM IST
The Binoy Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), a strong party in the Darjeeling hills and an ally of Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday named its candidates for the Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong seats for the assembly election
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, in Bankura on Sunday. (PTI Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, in Bankura on Sunday. (PTI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi says Mamata Banerjee anticipating defeat, already questioning EVMs

PTI, Bankura
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee has been calling on party workers to keep an eye on EVM machines fearing tampering of the machines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for Bengal assembly elections

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • The home minister said that the BJP has decided to call their manifesto a 'Sankalp Patra' "because it is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golaghat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally
Golaghat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally
west bengal assembly election

'Where there is a scheme, there's a scam': PM Modi sharpens attack on Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • PM Modi targeted Banerjee and said she has only made hollow announcements in the last 10 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah addressed a rally in West Bengal on Sunday(ANI Twitter)
Amit Shah addressed a rally in West Bengal on Sunday(ANI Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

'BJP's double-engine govt will build 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years': Amit Shah

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Later in the day, Amit Shah is scheduled to unveil the BJP's manifesto for the elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: BJP supporters of BJP candidate from Tollygunge constituency Babul Supriyo during his election campaign ahead of state assembly polls, in Kolkata, Monday, March 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_19_2021_000219A)(PTI)
Kolkata: BJP supporters of BJP candidate from Tollygunge constituency Babul Supriyo during his election campaign ahead of state assembly polls, in Kolkata, Monday, March 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_19_2021_000219A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'To save honour of Midnapore': TMC MP Sisir Adhikari joins BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Patriarch of Nandigram's Adhikari family, Sisir confirmed the rumours of his joining the party, ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah's rally in Egra, which he will attend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(HT file)
West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(HT file)
west bengal assembly election

Budget allocation for education increased under TMC regime: Partha Chatterjee

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:21 AM IST
To drive home his point, Chatterjee said, "13 new universities were set up during Trinamool Congress rule. The youth here are getting more opportunities in higher education than in past."
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Amit Shah, who is on a visit to West Bengal, will release the manifesto at an event at the Eastern Zonal Cultural centre.(File photo)
BJP leader Amit Shah, who is on a visit to West Bengal, will release the manifesto at an event at the Eastern Zonal Cultural centre.(File photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP to unveil manifesto for West Bengal polls today 

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:28 AM IST
The BJP manifesto, according to the news agency ANI, is likely to make promises to develop West Bengal as an international trading and commerce hub.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls, in Purba Medinipur. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls, in Purba Medinipur. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata hits back, alleges misuse of PM Cares fund

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The TMC chief also had a warning for her supporters about electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the polling exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls, in Purba Medinipur. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly polls, in Purba Medinipur. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Where did PM Cares funds go?’ Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:43 AM IST
The West Bengal chief minister alleged that the funds were being used by the BJP government in Bengal polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which Mamata was injured

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • A case has already been lodged at the Nandigram police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Sufiyan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Narendra Modi only makes big promises. I will do this, I will do that.... You have been in power for six-seven years. What have you done? You did 'notebandi', said Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)(PTI)
"Narendra Modi only makes big promises. I will do this, I will do that.... You have been in power for six-seven years. What have you done? You did 'notebandi', said Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Someday PM Modi will name India after himself: Mamata Banerjee

ANI, Purba Medinipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • "Someday he will make you forget the name of India. He will name the country after himself" said Mamata Banerjee
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sex workers have been holding a demonstration in support of their demand for voting rights, employment opportunities, and the right to a dignified life. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI)
Sex workers have been holding a demonstration in support of their demand for voting rights, employment opportunities, and the right to a dignified life. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal polls: Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachhi seek voting rights

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • "Despite living in Kolkata for several years, we have been deprived of voting rights and therefore no voter cards have thus been issued to us. We cannot cast our votes," said Putul Singh, Durbar Community general secretary
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally at Keshiary village in West Medinipur on Thursday. (PTI Photo )
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally at Keshiary village in West Medinipur on Thursday. (PTI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack on BJP, calls it 'tolabaaz's feudal landlord'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee alleged that lakhs of crores were collected in the name of PM Care Fund, the people, however, are not getting the Covid-19 shots and the virus has begun to spread again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP