In poll-bound Bengal, CM Mamata showers last minute sops in bid to woo voters
An hour before the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule and the Model Code of Conduct came into force, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee showered some last minute sops on Friday.
“I am pleased to announce a HIKE in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme: > to ₹202 per day from ₹144 earlier for unskilled labour > to ₹303 from ₹172 earlier for semi-skilled > ₹404 for skilled labour (new category introduced),” Banerjee tweeted.
The ECI around 4:30 pm on Friday announced the poll dates for four states, including West Bengal, and the UT of Puducherry. With the announcement of the polls the MCC came into force barring any new announcements by the government.
But before the ECI made the announcement, Banerjee in another tweet wrote: “A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, 8000 skilled) will benefit from this. These wages are in parity with rural workers’ enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled). Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22.”
Elections to the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.
The BJP shot back saying that last minute sops won’t be able to save the TMC as the people of West Bengal had seen the true face of the TMC in the last 10 years.
“We are happy that she announced it. At least the poor people will get some benefit. But this won’t be able to save the TMC. The people of Bengal have seen the true face of the TMC in the last 10 years. The TMC government has failed to provide DA to government employees,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in the state.
