Lies exposed: BJP’s Deodhar tweets after EC dismisses Mamata’s Nandigram claims

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Deodhar said on Sunday that the lies of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee about the alleged disruption of polling in Nandigram have been exposed by the Election Commission of India after the poll body wrote to the Trinamool Congress leader dismissing her charges.

"Mamata Didi, your lies have been called out by the Election Commission of India. Just because you sense your imminent defeat in Nandigram & Bengal, you think you can get away by blaming Central forces & ECI? What next, blaming the people of Bengal too?" Deodhar said in a tweet and also posting the poll body’s letter.

In the letter, the Election Commission dismissed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations of disruption of polling at a booth in Nandigram during the second phase of assembly elections on April 1, calling them "factually incorrect" and "devoid of substance." The commission also said that it is contemplating action under the relevant sections of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act.

"It is being separately examined whether happenings of 1.4.2021 merit any action under sections 131 and 123(2) of RP Act and/or under Model Code of Conduct," the Commission said.

In a contest which is being called a battle of prestige for both, Banerjee faces Suvendu Adhikari—who left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP—in the Nandigram assembly constituency. Amid reports of violence from polling stations in Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took a jibe at the opposition BJP and the Election Commission of India hinting that the poll body was siding with the BJP.

“I am showing you 'V' for victory sign. I'm sorry Election Commission and Amit Shah, please control your goons who are heckling woman journalists in rallies. I can't reveal what I discussed with Observer and governor, it's confidential. I haven't seen such a bad election,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Banerjee also accused the commission of inaction, threatening to move to court against the poll body. "We have lodged 63 complaints since morning. But no action has been taken. We will move court over it. This is unacceptable," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Prior to this, Banerjee informed West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar in a telephonic conversation that several voters in Nandigram were not being allowed to cast their ballot allegedly. After the conversation, Dhankar said in a tweet that the issue had been flagged to the concerned officials.

On Thursday, the Election Commission asked two poll observers to submit a report on complaints by Mamata Banerjee. “A separate handwritten complaint was received from Hon’ble Chief Minister via CEO West Bengal today in the late afternoon. The same has been forwarded to Special General Observer Shri Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Shri Vivek Dube under intimation to CEO. They have been asked to send a report by tomorrow 6pm,” the poll body said in a statement.

The West Bengal assembly elections are taking place in eight phases ending April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.

