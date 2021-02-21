Mamata Banerjee urges people to say 'jai Bangla' instead of 'hello' on phone
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged everyone to say 'jai Bangla' instead of 'hello' while answering the phone. Speaking at an event marking the International Mother Language Day, she hit out at leaders at the Centre and said those who threaten to break the spine of Bengal do not know that it is not an easy thing to do.
"There are some leaders (in Delhi) who said they knew how to break the spine of Bengal. It is not easy to gouge out our eyes & break our spine... I request all of you to say 'Joy Bangla' whenever you answer a phone call, not hello," the Trinamool Congress chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The chief minister also paid homage to those who had sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language. "Today is the 21st of February. Language Martyrs' Day. I pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language on this historic day," Banerjee tweeted in Bengali.
"Best wishes to all on the International Mother Language Day. Respect all languages but take pride in your mother tongue," she further tweeted.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also wished people on the occasion. "Linguistic diversity is a foundational pillar of our civilisation; connects us with our heritage and defines our socio-cultural identity. Emphasis on a well evolved New Education Policy on mother tongue is a remarkable milestone," he tweeted.
International Mother Language Day is observed on February 21 to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.
Chatterjee was made the minister of science and technology from 2011 to 2016. He won the elections for the second time in 2016 but was not given any ministerial berth.
Political analysts said that the makeover of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from didi (elder sister) to Nijer Meye (own daughter) was aimed at strengthening the special bond which Banerjee shares with women voters.
Shah talked of the BJP's yet to be named chief ministerial candidate while criticizing Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee for branding BJP leaders visiting Bengal from other states as bohiragato or outsiders.
Shah also said that it is not BJP's aim to bring their government into the state by removing Banerjee, instead, they "want a change" in the situation of the state.
