Mamata Banerjee urges people to say 'jai Bangla' instead of 'hello' on phone

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged everyone to say 'jai Bangla' instead of 'hello' while answering the phone. Speaking at an event marking the International Mother Language Day, she hit out at leaders at the Centre and said those who threaten to break the spine of Bengal do not know that it is not an easy thing to do.

Also Read: CBI team reaches Abhishek Banerjee's house, summons wife in coal theft case

"There are some leaders (in Delhi) who said they knew how to break the spine of Bengal. It is not easy to gouge out our eyes & break our spine... I request all of you to say 'Joy Bangla' whenever you answer a phone call, not hello," the Trinamool Congress chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister also paid homage to those who had sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language. "Today is the 21st of February. Language Martyrs' Day. I pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language on this historic day," Banerjee tweeted in Bengali.

Also Read: 'Mamata too will chant Jai Shri Ram when election ends': Amit Shah in Bengal

"Best wishes to all on the International Mother Language Day. Respect all languages but take pride in your mother tongue," she further tweeted.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also wished people on the occasion. "Linguistic diversity is a foundational pillar of our civilisation; connects us with our heritage and defines our socio-cultural identity. Emphasis on a well evolved New Education Policy on mother tongue is a remarkable milestone," he tweeted.

International Mother Language Day is observed on February 21 to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.