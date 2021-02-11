IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Mamata too will chant Jai Shri Ram when election ends': Amit Shah in Bengal
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
india news

'Mamata too will chant Jai Shri Ram when election ends': Amit Shah in Bengal

Had Dilip Ghosh not been there, she would have announced her nephew's name as the next chief minister, Amit Shah said.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:49 PM IST

Taking a swipe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said when the election comes to an end, Banerjee too will chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. "Jai Shri Ram chant is an insult to Mamata Banerjee. Why? So many people take pride in this chant. Why do you get insulted by this slogan? Because you have to appease one section for votes," Shah said.

"If slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised here, will it be raised in Pakistan?" the BJP leader said launching the party's 'poriborton yatra' from Coochbehar.

"This yatra is not to change the chief minister, not to replace a minister or an MLA. This 'poribirton yatra' is to change the situation of Bengal, to stop border intrusion. We will make a state where a bird will also not be able to cross the border," he sai

Comparing Modi's politics of Vikas and Mamata Banerjee's politics of Vinash, Amit Shah said, "Mamata's focus is only making her nephew the next chief minister. Had Dilip Ghosh not been there, she would have announced her nephew as the next chief minister. But now she is scared."

"In 2017, Mamata Banerjee had said BJP will get zero in West Bengal. But then you gave 18 seats to BJP. Now, she is looking for seats — from where she can contest," Amit Shah said, referring to Mamata's recent announcement that she would contest from Nandigram as well after Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP.

Talking about the Centre's Budget allocation to West Bengal and its future plan to convert North Bengal into a major tourist hub, Amit Shah said, "Bengal worships Devi Durga but for that you have to go to the court. Bring us to power and it will be a land of both Ram Navami and Durga Puja."

The incident of Netaji's birth anniversary celebration where Mamata left the stage after she was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans was also mentioned by Shah. "Do you want a government which fights with the Centre. But didi only fights with Modiji. At least she could not have fought on Netaji's birth anniversary celebration," Amit Shah said.






SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 bjp
app
Close
Rashtriya Lok Dal vice-president Jayant Chaudhary during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)
Rashtriya Lok Dal vice-president Jayant Chaudhary during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)
india news

Aligarh farmers' meeting: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, 5000 others booked

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Attaching a news report about the FIR on around 5,000 people, Chaudhary on Thursday morning tweeted, “Baba can tell us when and where should I come to be arrested”, in a veiled reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

BJP does not believe in political untouchability, says PM Modi

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:07 PM IST
In his address to BJP lawmakers on the death anniversary of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the PM said, “Politics for us is the means to achieve a national policy. As I said earlier, the government may run with a majority, but nations are run with consensus”
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM AICC ON WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10, 2021** Saharanpur: Large gathering during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Chilkana in Saharanpur district, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_10_2021_000213B)(PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM AICC ON WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10, 2021** Saharanpur: Large gathering during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Chilkana in Saharanpur district, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_10_2021_000213B)(PTI)
india news

Farm stir: 1st mahapanchayat in Punjab today after success in UP, Haryana

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:06 PM IST
These villager gatherings are infusing new life to the ongoing farmers' protests and resetting the direction of the agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi along with Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal arrive to attend the first day of three days long Budget Session of Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), at ALA premises, in Guwahati on Thursday.
Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi along with Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal arrive to attend the first day of three days long Budget Session of Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), at ALA premises, in Guwahati on Thursday.
india news

Assam Budget presentation deferred due to clash with governor's speech

PTI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:02 PM IST
The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) last night decided to defer presentation of the Budget to Friday because the Governor's speech was there today. The BAC saw that keeping two important presentations on the same day would have dragged the affairs for a long time
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Willis Towers Watson's latest Salary Budget Planning Survey report, an average salary increase of 6.4 per cent in 2021 translates to a median increase of 7 per cent.(Reuters)
According to Willis Towers Watson's latest Salary Budget Planning Survey report, an average salary increase of 6.4 per cent in 2021 translates to a median increase of 7 per cent.(Reuters)
india news

India to see average salary increase of 6.4 per cent in 2021: Survey

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:54 PM IST
As per the survey, on average, 20.6 per cent of the salary increase budget is being allocated to top performers, which represent 10.3 per cent of the employees in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Damaged Tapovan hydel project tunnel, after Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Thursday. (PTI)
Damaged Tapovan hydel project tunnel, after Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Thursday. (PTI)
india news

Over 85% of Uttarakhand districts hot spots of extreme floods: Analysis

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The frequency and intensity of extreme flood events in Uttarakhand have increased four-fold since 1970, the analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water said
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers also rose 6.63 per cent to 14,29,928 units, compared to 13,41,005 units in January 2020.(HT File Photo)
As per the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers also rose 6.63 per cent to 14,29,928 units, compared to 13,41,005 units in January 2020.(HT File Photo)
india news

Passenger vehicle sales in India up 11 per cent in January

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Motorcycle sales increased 5.1 per cent to 9,16,365 units as against 8,71,886 in January 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold bars are displayed during a photo opportunity. (Representative image)(REUTERS)
Gold bars are displayed during a photo opportunity. (Representative image)(REUTERS)
india news

Gold prices steady at 32,220 per 10 gram

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Silver rates, however, dropped by 200 to 38,600 on weak demand from industrial units and coin makers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sapna allegedly took money for a stage show but did not perform. She also breached the agreement of the contract, the company alleged.(Twitter: @_sapnachoudhary)
Sapna allegedly took money for a stage show but did not perform. She also breached the agreement of the contract, the company alleged.(Twitter: @_sapnachoudhary)
india news

Sapna Choudhary booked by Delhi Police in cheating case

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:53 PM IST
According to reports, the case goes back to 2018 when the Big Boss 11 contestant approached the PR company through a common friend and an agreement was signed between them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Thursday, Prayagraj Inspector General (IG), KP Singh said that no special treatment will be given to anyone visiting the Mela.
On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Thursday, Prayagraj Inspector General (IG), KP Singh said that no special treatment will be given to anyone visiting the Mela.
india news

No VIP treatment at Amavasya: Pragyaraj I-G After Priyanka's Sangam Announcement

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:35 PM IST
This comes after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced that she will take a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
india news

'Mamata too will chant Jai Shri Ram when election ends': Amit Shah in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Had Dilip Ghosh not been there, she would have announced her nephew's name as the next chief minister, Amit Shah said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses while paying tributes to former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses while paying tributes to former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Road to fighting climate change through climate justice:PM

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajnath Singh informing the Rajya Sabha about current situation in eastern Ladakh. (RSTV/Screengrab )
Rajnath Singh informing the Rajya Sabha about current situation in eastern Ladakh. (RSTV/Screengrab )
india news

Rajnath Singh’s full statement on ‘present situation’ in eastern Ladakh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Rajnath Singh said the decision to pull back armies was taken during the ninth round of corps-commander level talks held
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi at 'Samarpan Diwas' event (ANI)
PM Modi at 'Samarpan Diwas' event (ANI)
india news

‘His views relevant even today’: PM Modi pays tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:42 PM IST
PM Modi addressed the ‘Samarpan Diwas’ programme on Upadhyaya’s 53rd death anniversary on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region. (REUTERS)
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh region. (REUTERS)
india news

India’s agreement with China on disengagement with troops: Key points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:16 PM IST
The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in Pangong lake’s North Bank area to the east of Finger 8. Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP