'Mamata too will chant Jai Shri Ram when election ends': Amit Shah in Bengal

Taking a swipe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said when the election comes to an end, Banerjee too will chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. "Jai Shri Ram chant is an insult to Mamata Banerjee. Why? So many people take pride in this chant. Why do you get insulted by this slogan? Because you have to appease one section for votes," Shah said.

"If slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised here, will it be raised in Pakistan?" the BJP leader said launching the party's 'poriborton yatra' from Coochbehar.

"This yatra is not to change the chief minister, not to replace a minister or an MLA. This 'poribirton yatra' is to change the situation of Bengal, to stop border intrusion. We will make a state where a bird will also not be able to cross the border," he sai

Comparing Modi's politics of Vikas and Mamata Banerjee's politics of Vinash, Amit Shah said, "Mamata's focus is only making her nephew the next chief minister. Had Dilip Ghosh not been there, she would have announced her nephew as the next chief minister. But now she is scared."

"In 2017, Mamata Banerjee had said BJP will get zero in West Bengal. But then you gave 18 seats to BJP. Now, she is looking for seats — from where she can contest," Amit Shah said, referring to Mamata's recent announcement that she would contest from Nandigram as well after Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP.

Talking about the Centre's Budget allocation to West Bengal and its future plan to convert North Bengal into a major tourist hub, Amit Shah said, "Bengal worships Devi Durga but for that you have to go to the court. Bring us to power and it will be a land of both Ram Navami and Durga Puja."

The incident of Netaji's birth anniversary celebration where Mamata left the stage after she was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans was also mentioned by Shah. "Do you want a government which fights with the Centre. But didi only fights with Modiji. At least she could not have fought on Netaji's birth anniversary celebration," Amit Shah said.



















