'Mamata sided with BJP before': Rahul Gandhi begins his campaign in West Bengal

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi began his campaigning for the Congress for the ongoing Bengal elections on Wednesday hurling an attack on the incumbent Trinamool government as addressed a rally in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur, where the Wayanad MP said Mamata has a history of aligning with the BJP, which the Congress never did.

“We have never aligned with BJP, but Mamataji has done it. The BJP knows very well Congress will never surrender before them, so they called for Congress Mukt Bharat. They never said TMC mukt Bharat, as they have been their former allies,” Rahul Gandhi said referring to the time when Mamata Banerjee was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 1997 and was allocated the railway ministry. She walked out of the NDA alliance in 2001 and formed an alliance with the Congress for the 2001 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi said that the youth of Bengal have to pay cut money in order to secure a job. “You gave an opportunity to TMC. But, they failed. People of the state have to venture out in search of jobs. This is the only state where you have to pay cut money to get jobs,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi also lashed out at the BJP and said that it makes false promises like "building a Sonar Bangla" at every state while dividing people on the basis of religion and caste. He also termed BJP’s promises a mirage.

Gandhi said, “They sell the same dream in every state. The BJP offers nothing except for hatred, violence and divisive politics. They say similar things like ‘Sonar Bangla’ but all they do is divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language.”

The Congress is fighting the Bengal polls in an alliance with the Indian Secular Front and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M). Four rounds of polling have been held in Bengal with four more rounds remaining. The votes will be counted on May 2.

(with inputs from PTI)