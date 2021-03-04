IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / PM Modi to address over a dozen rallies in poll-bound West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi to address over a dozen rallies in poll-bound West Bengal

The PM could address two rallies ahead of elections in each of the eight phases in West Bengal; and six in Assam, and in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry that go to polls in a single phase on April 6
READ FULL STORY
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address over a dozen rallies in the eight-phase election in West Bengal to bolster its electoral campaign. The party is also hoping that the outcome in the upcoming elections will be similar to that in a clutch of states, including in Bihar most recently, where the party performed better in areas where the PM campaigned.

While the schedule for the PM’s rallies is yet to be announced, party functionaries said he could address two rallies ahead of elections in each of the eight phases in West Bengal; and six in Assam, where elections will be held in three phases and in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry that go to polls in a single phase on April 6.

“The PM is the most popular leader and people come to hear him because they have faith in his administrative abilities. And it is no secret that his rallies give a boost to the [BJP’s] election campaign,” said a party functionary.

The first rally that the PM will address in WB, where the party is geared for a tight contest against the ruling TMC, will be on March 7 at the Brigade.

While he is the party’s face even in the state assembly elections since the party rarely announces a chief ministerial candidate, his addresses are the most sought for by the crowds it draws and for giving the campaign a leg-up.

Also Read | Why EC opted for 8-phase polls in Bengal

Party functionaries refer to the past elections to buttress the claim that the PM’s campaign helps improve the party’s performance.

In the Bihar election held last year, the PM addressed 12 rallies in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Saran, Sasaram, East Champaran, West Champaran, Samastipur, Saharsa, and Forbesganj, which covered 110 assembly constituencies. The NDA’s strike rate in these assembly constituencies was about 56%.

In the 2018 Karnataka assembly election, where the PM’s rallies were increased from 15 to 21, he was credited for swinging popular vote in favour of the party.

In 2017, the PM addressed 23 rallies and held two road shows covering 118 of the total of 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP won 99 of them while it’s then ally, the Apna Dal, also won three of these seats, taking the strike rate to 86.4%.

In Uttarakhand, Modi addressed four rallies and his party won 57 of the 70 seats.In Manipur too, the BJP won 13 out of the 26 seats the PM covered in his rallies, a strike rate of 50%.

To be sure, the party also faced electoral upsets in several states, including Delhi, where the PM addressed three rallies; in Rajasthan where he addressed 10 and Chattisgarh where he addressed four rallies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi to address over a dozen rallies in poll-bound West Bengal

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The PM could address two rallies ahead of elections in each of the eight phases in West Bengal; and six in Assam, and in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry that go to polls in a single phase on April 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee likely to announce TMC candidate list for Bengal polls tomorrow

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:49 AM IST
On the same day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also expected to announce the names of at least 60 candidates who will be contesting in the first two phases of the polls on March 27 and April 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speculations of Sourav Ganguly's political plunge has been doing the rounds for quite some time now.(AFP)
Speculations of Sourav Ganguly's political plunge has been doing the rounds for quite some time now.(AFP)
west bengal assembly election

'Sourav Ganguly is most welcome,' says Bengal BJP; Dilip Ghosh says 'no idea'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:31 AM IST
"I have no idea about it, nor has there been any discussion in the meeting," Dilip Ghosh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall, 693 election related violent incidents were observed around polling dates in 2019, according to the document, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT.(PTI)
Overall, 693 election related violent incidents were observed around polling dates in 2019, according to the document, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Why EC opted for 8-phase polls in Bengal

By Neeraj Chauhan, Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The assessment estimates that there have been at least 1,500 incidents of political violence between mid-2019 and the end of 2020, resulting in 118 deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress officials met Election Commission officials in Kolkata and expressed their grievances concerning the usage of the photos of the Prime Minister on Centre’s schemes. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)
Trinamool Congress officials met Election Commission officials in Kolkata and expressed their grievances concerning the usage of the photos of the Prime Minister on Centre’s schemes. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)
west bengal assembly election

EC orders removal of hoarding featuring PM’s photo from petrol pumps in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bengal minister Firhad Hakim sought intervention of the poll panel and said that the usage of PM Modi’s photos were an example of misuse of official machinery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Infighting between the newcomers and old timers in BJP’s West Bengal has been a concern for the party’s leadership. Since 2019, more than two dozen MLAs and former legislators of the ruling TMC have joined the BJP. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Infighting between the newcomers and old timers in BJP’s West Bengal has been a concern for the party’s leadership. Since 2019, more than two dozen MLAs and former legislators of the ruling TMC have joined the BJP. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal BJP sends choice of names for each assembly seat to central leadership

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Elections have already been announced in West Bengal and will be held in eight phases starting from March 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Nitin Gadkari was confident that BJP will win the upcoming polls. In this file picture, Gadkari speaks during the launch of India’s first CNG tractor at Motilal Nehru Marg, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari was confident that BJP will win the upcoming polls. In this file picture, Gadkari speaks during the launch of India’s first CNG tractor at Motilal Nehru Marg, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Gadkari invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee to counter 'outsider' narrative

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • Gadkari, who was addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Joypur, also said the elections will decide the future of West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State BJP Election Committee holds a meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election; party leader Kailash Vijayavargiya, Dilip Ghosh, and others are present, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
State BJP Election Committee holds a meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election; party leader Kailash Vijayavargiya, Dilip Ghosh, and others are present, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP responds to ‘outsider’ barb, asks Mamata Banerjee if RJD, SP are from Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • The TMC has been sharpening its attack on the BJP and has been trying to brand it as an outsider in Bengal ahead of the assembly election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: A vendor displays sweets with different political party symbols at his sweet shop, ahead of the State Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_03_2021_000049B)(PTI)
Kolkata: A vendor displays sweets with different political party symbols at his sweet shop, ahead of the State Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_03_2021_000049B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Khela Hobe' vs 'Jai Shri Ram': Election fever gets to sweet shops in Bengal

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:24 PM IST
'Khela Hobe', meaning 'Game On', is a slogan first given by Trinamool Congress as scores of its leaders switched to the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi(ANI PHOTO.)
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi(ANI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

'SHOCKING!': TMC MP Nusrat Jahan attacks Yogi Adityanath 

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:08 AM IST
The MP's remarks came hours before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader carried out an election rally in West Bengal's Malda district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh at a press meet in Kolkata.(PTI)
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh at a press meet in Kolkata.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP core committee will declare election candidates soon: Dilip Ghosh

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:43 AM IST
The BJP leader also said that they also reviewed the upcoming election rallies in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress agreed to spare three south Bengal seats for the ISF which now wants to negotiate for some more seats in the north Bengal region. (PTI PHOTO)
The Congress agreed to spare three south Bengal seats for the ISF which now wants to negotiate for some more seats in the north Bengal region. (PTI PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

Congress spares 3 seats for cleric Siddiqui’s ISF, Adhir Chowdhury skips meet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:27 PM IST
  • Serious differences have appeared in the Congress over having an electoral alliance with the ISF. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its adversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have also accused the Congress and the Left parties of playing communal politics by having the cleric as an ally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiwari had resigned along with Suvendu Adhikari and several other leaders of the ruling party of the eastern state. (ANI)
Tiwari had resigned along with Suvendu Adhikari and several other leaders of the ruling party of the eastern state. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

After saying will never leave Didi, TMC’s Jitendra Tiwari finally joins BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Tiwari had resigned from the party in December last year after accusing the top leadership of depriving Asansol city and not allowing central funds to flow in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Anand Sharma at Parliament House complex.(PTI File Photo)
Congress MP Anand Sharma at Parliament House complex.(PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Unfortunate': Anand Sharma on Adhir Chowdhury's retort over ISF alliance tweet

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:38 PM IST
In a tweet on Monday, Sharma, the Congress' deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, accused the party’s Bengal president and its leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of diluting its core ideology and the secularism upheld by Gandhi and Nehru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress flags waves at rallies
Congress flags waves at rallies
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: Congress forms screening committee for polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:27 PM IST
﻿The other members of the committee are Mahesh Joshi and Naseem Khan. The panel also has some ex-officio members, including the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and the AICC in-charge for West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP