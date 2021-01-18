Stone pelted at BJP workers during rally attended by Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, party's state chief Dilip Ghosh
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Mamata to fight from Nandigram in a bid to win back electorates
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:14 PM IST
- The Nandigram movement was instrumental in the TMC’s rise to power in the eastern state as well as in the country’s recent political history.
Akhilesh Yadav extends support to Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls
Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has always been a staunch critic of the BJP, alleging that the party had used hatred to win in the 2017 UP assembly elections.
‘It's a special place for me’: Mamata to contest elections from Nandigram
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:23 PM IST
- Mamata Banerjee’s decision to contest the elections from Nandigram can also be seen as a counter to TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.
TMC leaders in Bengal received Covid vaccine shots meant for health workers: BJP
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Several TMC leaders, including two MLAs, were among the people who received the Covid-19 vaccine in Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday, the opening day of the nationwide vaccination programme.
West Bengal BJP demands more rallies of Nadda, Shah, Adityanath before elections
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
According to sources, the BJP is also planning to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary function to be attended by the Prime Minister in a grand manner.
Over 20 lakh new voters added to final electoral rolls for West Bengal
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:05 PM IST
The total number of voters in the state is 7,32,94,980. Of them, 3,73,66,306 are male, 3,59,27,084 female and 1,590 belong to the third gender.
'I am a MP, can go to Delhi,' says TMC's Satabdi Roy amid speculations
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:26 PM IST
In a social media post on her 'Satabdi Roy Fan Club' Facebook page, Roy said the reason behind her absence in party programmes in her constituency, Birbhum, was because she is not informed about the schedules in advance.
Top EC official reviews poll preparations in Bengal, says law and order bad
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:03 PM IST
A team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is likely to visit West Bengal later this month to review the state's preparedness for the assembly elections.
