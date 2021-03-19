IND USA
TMC MP Mahua Moitra is part of the delegation that will meet the Election Commission of India on Friday.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra is part of the delegation that will meet the Election Commission of India on Friday.(HT File photo)
west bengal assembly election

TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Yashwant Sinha to meet EC today: All you need to know

Saugata Roy, Md Nadimul Haque and Pratima Mondal will also be part of the TMC delegation.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:31 AM IST

Trinamool Congress parliamentary delegation comprising Mahua Moitra and Yashwant Sinha will meet the Election Commission of India on Friday to discuss issues related to 'free and fair polling in West Bengal', news agency ANI reported.

Saugata Roy, Md Nadimul Haque and Pratima Mondal will also be part of the TMC delegation.

Here is all you need to know about the meeting:

1. The meeting will discuss how to ensure free and fair elections in the poll-bound state. It will be held at 12pm in Delhi.

2. Former NDA leader Yashwant Sinha, who had recently joined the TMC and was appointed the vice-president of the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the Assembly elections, will be a part of the delegation.

3. The meeting comes amid speculation about 'politics' over the elections after several incidents of violence as a result of alleged security lapses were witnessed as leaders campaigned in the state. 

4. BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in December last year at West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district while he was on a visit to the state. Last week, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she was 'attacked' after she filed nomination from Nandigram. While both these incidents were being seen as results of security lapses, leaders have alleged a 'political conspiracy'.   

5. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. While the BJP is campaigning to end the TMC's 10-year rule in the state, Mamata Banerjee seeks to retain power for her third consecutive term. 

