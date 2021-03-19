TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Yashwant Sinha to meet EC today: All you need to know

Trinamool Congress parliamentary delegation comprising Mahua Moitra and Yashwant Sinha will meet the Election Commission of India on Friday to discuss issues related to 'free and fair polling in West Bengal', news agency ANI reported.

Click here for full election coverage

Saugata Roy, Md Nadimul Haque and Pratima Mondal will also be part of the TMC delegation.

Here is all you need to know about the meeting:

1. The meeting will discuss how to ensure free and fair elections in the poll-bound state. It will be held at 12pm in Delhi.

2. Former NDA leader Yashwant Sinha, who had recently joined the TMC and was appointed the vice-president of the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the Assembly elections, will be a part of the delegation.

3. The meeting comes amid speculation about 'politics' over the elections after several incidents of violence as a result of alleged security lapses were witnessed as leaders campaigned in the state.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee alleges attack in Nandigram: Here’s what happened

4. BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in December last year at West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district while he was on a visit to the state. Last week, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she was 'attacked' after she filed nomination from Nandigram. While both these incidents were being seen as results of security lapses, leaders have alleged a 'political conspiracy'.

5. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. While the BJP is campaigning to end the TMC's 10-year rule in the state, Mamata Banerjee seeks to retain power for her third consecutive term.