Mamata Banerjee alleges attack in Nandigram: Here’s what happened
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged she was injured after unidentified men attacked her hours after she filed nomination from Nandigram to contest elections against her protégé-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari. Here is all you need to know about what happened:
• Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders said the incident happened around 6.30pm when she was about to leave the area after offering prayers at a local temple. She was interacting with a crowd when the men approached her.
• Banerjee said she was inside her car and greeting the people when the men came and banged the door. She said she sustained injuries on her leg.
• She said the attack is certainly a conspiracy and that she would file a complaint with the Election Commission (EC).
• Banerjee, who usually gets Z+ security, said she was running a fever, was in pain, and alleged that there were no local police at the spot.
• Pointing to her leg that was covered by a white cloth, she said, “See how it has swollen. It is paining too much.”
• Visuals showed Banerjee carried by her security personnel to the back seat of her vehicle. There were no visuals of the attack despite her tour to the East Midnapore town being followed by scores of media persons.
• Banerjee cut short her two-day tour and was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata, about 130km away. A team of five senior doctors was set up to treat her as hundreds of TMC supporters gathered outside the hospital and shouted slogans in her support.
• The Bharatiya Janata Party accused Banerjee of trying to mislead the public.
• State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said “tactics to gain sympathy” will not work.
• TMC leaders pointed out that the state police are currently under EC, and the incident came a day after the poll watchdog replaced the state’s top police official. By late evening, protests had erupted in many corners of the state.
• EC sought a report from the state’s chief secretary, special police observer, and special general observer. The report is expected by Friday evening.
• In 1990, a Left supporter attacked her during a rally and grievously injured her on the head. Photographs of a bloodied Banerjee made her a national figure. She has never lost an election since.
- Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
- After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
- Elections to Bengal’s 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
- Dr Bandopadhyay said that Banerjee's abdominal ultrasonography, x-ray of right forearm and right shoulder, CT scan of thorax are within acceptable limits.
