'TMC Pvt Ltd': Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata, her nephew Abhishek in Nandigram

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday lambasted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, calling them the owner and the managing director, respectively, of "TMC Pvt Ltd".

Referring to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as a "private limited company", Suvendu said at a public meeting in Nandigram that while Mamata is the company's owner, her 'bhaipo' (nephew) Abhishek is the 'Managing Director'. Mocking his political opponents further, Adhikari said that the other members of the TMC are employees and "small-time thieves".

"TMC Pvt Ltd owner is in Birulia with a bandage on her leg. The Managing Director is Bhaipo and others are employees, small-time thieves," news agency ANI quoted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as saying in Nandigram.

The constituency of Nandigram in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district is set to witness what is being referred to as one of the most high-profile clashes in the ongoing state assembly elections. Adhikari, who switched camps from the TMC to the BJP in December last year, will be facing off against chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a direct electoral contest on April 1.

Once a trusted aide of the TMC supremo, Suvendu had played a key role in the Nandigram land movement over a decades ago, which paved the way for Mamata's rise in power. Recent comments by the chief minister on the 2007 events have shed some more light, and sparked additional controversies, over the contentious role that both had played during those years.

Now in the saffron camp, Suvendu has frequently been hitting out at Mamata over the level of control that she allegedly exerts over her party. Earlier this month, he had accused the TMC supremo of "siphoning off" money from central schemes and channelling them to her party's poll prospects instead.

Virtually addressing a crowd in Howrah last month, Union home minister Amit Shah had alleged that Mamata's "only agenda" was to make her nephew Abhishek Banerjee the next chief minister of West Bengal. He had also warned that by the time of the elections, the chief minister will be left all alone in her own party.