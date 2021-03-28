West Bengal: Actor Mithun Chakraborty leads roadshow in Bishnupur ahead of second phase of polling

Veteran actor and now the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday held a roadshow in Bishnupur in West Bengal as part of the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

The actor who held three back-to-back roadshows earlier this week in the Jungle Mahal region of the state, exuded confidence that the BJP will come into power in the state. Referring to the voter turnout in the first phase of polling that took place on Saturday, Chakraborty said it showed the change is coming.

"The voter turnout recorded yesterday shows that 'poriborton' (change) is coming," the news agency ANI quoted the actor as saying.

The first phase of voting in the state concluded peacefully with a voter turnout of 79.79 per cent till 5pm on Saturday. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) complained to the Election Commission about rigging, while the BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh responded by saying that the party and the chief Mamata Banerjee are under pressure as they know that they will lose and that is why they are saying this.

More than 7.3 million electors turned out to vote in the first phase. Over 3.7 million of them were males, more than 3.6 million were females and 55 of them were of the third gender, reported ANI. The results of the elections will be announced on May 2.

On Monday, the actor registered himself as a voter in north Kolkata that ignited the speculations of him contesting the elections, reported PTI. Chakraborty, the former TMC MP was earlier a voter from Maharashtra. He joined the BJP on March 7 during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the state.

(With agency inputs)