Mamata Banerjee cancels all her meetings as Election Commission revokes permission for rallies due to Covid-19

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday cancelled all her pre-scheduled election meetings and public rallies following an order from the Election Commission of India.

"In the wake of upsurge in #COVID19 cases across the country and the ECI Order dated 22nd April, 2021, I am cancelling all my prescheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually. We will be sharing the updated schedule of the virtual meetings shortly," CM Banerjee tweeted.

