Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Voting for seventh phase to begin at 7am
Women voters at a polling booth in West Bengal (PTI PHOTO.)
Women voters at a polling booth in West Bengal (PTI PHOTO.)
Live

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Voting for seventh phase to begin at 7am

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Polling will take place on 34 assembly constituencies in this seventh and penultimate round of polling.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 06:35 AM IST

West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the seventh and penultimate phase of the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections will begin on Monday at 7am in polling booths across 34 assembly constituencies of the eastern state. In the seventh phase, 36 constituencies were to go to polls but the voting in two--Jangipur and Samserganj-was rescheduled due to the passing away of two candidates from the respective constituencies.

The seventh phase polling comes at a time when there has been a massive rise in the country's daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). On Sunday, Kajal Sinha, a candidate from chief minister Mamata Banerjee's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) succumbed to Covid-19. Last Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced no roadshow or rallies will be allowed for the assembly elections, also revoking permission already granted for such rallies.

The first round of voting was held on March 27, while the subsequent rounds took place on April 1, 6, 10, 17 and 22. The final phase, meanwhile, will take place on April 29. Counting of votes and declaration of results in all 294 assembly constituencies are scheduled for May 2.


Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 26, 2021 06:35 AM IST

    Voting for seventh phase of Bengal assembly polls to begin at 7am

    Voting for the seventh and penultimate phase of the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections will begin at 7am. Voters across 34 assembly constituencies will vote in the seven round of the polling.

Elections in Bengal’s 294 seats are being held in an unprecedented eight-phase exercise that will end on April 29.
west bengal assembly election

34 key seats in Bengal to vote in 7th phase today

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 04:45 AM IST
Polling will be held on six seats each in South Dinajpur and Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in West Burdwan and four in Kolkata.
West Bengal: Polling officials and election staff wait to collect EVM machines and other material from an EVM distribution centre on the eve of the 7th phases of the West Bengal assembly election in Kolkata. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls phase 7: BJP, TMC to battle it out in 34 seats amid Covid-19 pandemic

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 04:31 PM IST
A third candidate died on Sunday morning and several, including Union minister Babul Supriyo, were infected.
"The highest number of cases of atrocities against women, rapes, human trafficking, flesh trading, unreported cases, and domestic violence cases is in Bengal," Nadda said.(ANI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal govt not handing over crime records to central agencies: BJP chief Nadda

ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 03:49 PM IST
"Maati was not worried for, either. Bengal has fallen behind on several parameters. Manush has fallen to such lows that Mamata Ji had stopped giving crime records to the Central agencies. She did not want the world to know how she had treated the people of Bengal," Nadda said.
Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) with party flags (File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal polls: TMC candidate Kajal Sinha, Covid-19 positive, passes away

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Kajal Sinha, the 59-year-old TMC candidate from Khardah assembly constituency, was found to have contracted the viral disease two days ago.
The TMC lodged a complaint with the district magistrate of Malda against the BJP for violation of ECI directives at Mithun Chakraborty's rally. (PTI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

TMC lodges complaint against BJP after crowd swells at actor’s rally

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 06:41 AM IST
  • The poll panel on Thursday had banned cycle or motorbike rallies, padyatras and limited public events to 500 people for the remaining two phases of the West Bengal elections, saying political parties had flouted Covid-19 norms despite an alarming spike in infections.
Before campaigning ended on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP’s star campaigner, actor Mithun Chakraborty, and others held more than a dozen rallies and roadshows in these constituencies. (AP PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

BJP, TMC in close contest in Bengal’s biggest industrial and mining belt

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • During her last campaign in Durgapur on Friday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee drew the attention of local industry workers, saying they would lose jobs because of the Centre’s disinvestment policy.
TMC supporters take part in a West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's election rally, in Malda on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

EC top brass reviews enforcement of Covid norms during Bengal campaigning

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The Election Commission's meet comes a couple of days after the poll panel placed a ban on roadshows and foot marches, and placed a cap on the number of persons attending public meetings to 500.
Only one more phase, on April 29, remains for the high-stake elections to end.(AFP)
west bengal assembly election

BJP announces free vaccines for all in Bengal, TMC calls it ‘jumla’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 05:53 AM IST
  • The BJP’s promise came on the final day of campaigning for the seventh phase of elections, scheduled on April 26, for 34 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
west bengal assembly election

Bengal is voting for governance free of partiality: PM Modi in virtual rally

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 05:55 PM IST
"These elections in West Bengal are not just for changing power, rather I see an aspirant, an optimistic West Bengal emerging in these elections. West Bengal is voting for governance free of partiality," PM Modi said.
PM Modi is also scheduled to chair a series of high-level meetings to review the nation’s condition in the wake of the prevailing situation of the pandemic.(Bloomberg)
west bengal assembly election

Covid-19: PM Modi to address rally virtually in Bengal due to surge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The BJP has been targeted by the opposition parties for holding big rallies in Bengal which is among the ten states which are contributing to the daily caseload of Covid-19.
The state reported more than 10,000 infections on Wednesday and 11,948 on Thursday.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Violence mars 6th phase of polls, over 79% voter turnout

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • Polling was held for nine seats each in North Dinajpur and Nadia, 17 in North 24 Parganas, and eight in East Burdwan district.
ECI said social distancing norms have to be maintained at public events. The order came into force at 7 pm.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata to campaign virtually for last phases

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Before the order was issued, Modi had cancelled the four rallies he was to address in Bengal on Friday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled all her prescheduled election meetings on Thursday and announced that she would reach out to the voters virtually ahead of the last two phases of polls in Bengal. (PTI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee go virtual after EC restricts campaigning in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 12:46 AM IST
On Thursday, the sixth phase of polling took place amid a spike in coronavirus infections. The state reported 11,948 new cases on Thursday and 56 people died between Wednesday and Thursday morning.
The eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal started on March 27 and the sixth round ended on Thursday.(HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Dissatisfied with measures for polls amid Covid surge: Calcutta HC raps ECI

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 01:07 AM IST
This comes at a time when the state is struggling with a record number of infections and the daily count of Covid-19 cases breaching the 10,000-mark, at least 50 times what it was on February 26, when the election dates were announced.
Since late February, when the elections were announced, daily Covid cases have increased in the state at least 50 times, according to official figures.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)
west bengal assembly election

EC bans roadshows, restricts size of gatherings in Bengal

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The order came with roughly four days left for campaigning in the eight-phase polls and critical remarks by the Calcutta high court on the poll panel’s enforcement of Covid guidelines.
