West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Voting for seventh phase to begin at 7am
West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the seventh and penultimate phase of the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections will begin on Monday at 7am in polling booths across 34 assembly constituencies of the eastern state. In the seventh phase, 36 constituencies were to go to polls but the voting in two--Jangipur and Samserganj-was rescheduled due to the passing away of two candidates from the respective constituencies.
The seventh phase polling comes at a time when there has been a massive rise in the country's daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). On Sunday, Kajal Sinha, a candidate from chief minister Mamata Banerjee's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) succumbed to Covid-19. Last Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced no roadshow or rallies will be allowed for the assembly elections, also revoking permission already granted for such rallies.
The first round of voting was held on March 27, while the subsequent rounds took place on April 1, 6, 10, 17 and 22. The final phase, meanwhile, will take place on April 29. Counting of votes and declaration of results in all 294 assembly constituencies are scheduled for May 2.
APR 26, 2021 06:35 AM IST
34 key seats in Bengal to vote in 7th phase today
Bengal polls phase 7: BJP, TMC to battle it out in 34 seats amid Covid-19 pandemic
Bengal govt not handing over crime records to central agencies: BJP chief Nadda
West Bengal polls: TMC candidate Kajal Sinha, Covid-19 positive, passes away
TMC lodges complaint against BJP after crowd swells at actor’s rally
- The poll panel on Thursday had banned cycle or motorbike rallies, padyatras and limited public events to 500 people for the remaining two phases of the West Bengal elections, saying political parties had flouted Covid-19 norms despite an alarming spike in infections.
BJP, TMC in close contest in Bengal’s biggest industrial and mining belt
- During her last campaign in Durgapur on Friday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee drew the attention of local industry workers, saying they would lose jobs because of the Centre’s disinvestment policy.
EC top brass reviews enforcement of Covid norms during Bengal campaigning
BJP announces free vaccines for all in Bengal, TMC calls it ‘jumla’
- The BJP’s promise came on the final day of campaigning for the seventh phase of elections, scheduled on April 26, for 34 seats.
Bengal is voting for governance free of partiality: PM Modi in virtual rally
Covid-19: PM Modi to address rally virtually in Bengal due to surge
Violence mars 6th phase of polls, over 79% voter turnout
- Polling was held for nine seats each in North Dinajpur and Nadia, 17 in North 24 Parganas, and eight in East Burdwan district.