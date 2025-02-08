What Priyanka Gandhi said after Congress draws blank in Delhi elections

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the results of the Delhi assembly election, in which the opposition BJP looks set to form the next government, were “very obvious”. Her party failed to register a single lead in any of the 70 assembly seats in the national capital. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated all successful candidates. (file)(Rahul Singh)

According to the Election Commission of India website, the saffron party was leading in 48 seats, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led in 22 constituencies as of 1.45 pm on Saturday.

Priyanka also said that the people of Delhi have voted for change. “It was very obvious from all our meetings in Delhi that people wanted change. They voted for change. My congratulations to those who won. For the rest of us, it just means that we have to work harder, stay on the ground, and be responsive to people's issues,” Priyanka was quoted by ANI.

Priyanka's husband and businessman, Robert Vadra, also said that he was “not surprised” by the Delhi election results. “I am not surprised by the results because I think the citizens of Delhi were fed up with AAP. All the promises they made were not fulfilled—it was all just optics,” he said.

CPI national general secretary D Raja reflected on the performance of the INDIA bloc parties, Congress and AAP, and asked the grand old party to “learn proper lessons” from the results.

“So Delhi election has given certain lesson. The INDIA bloc parties must learn proper lessons and must do proper introspection. Particularly, Congress, being the biggest pan India secular party, must do serious introspection on how to build the unity of secular democratic parties and on how to strengthen the INDIA bloc in the coming days,” Raja said.

The CPI leader emphasised the need to strengthen the INDIA bloc by enhancing mutual trust and accommodation in all activities, including seat-sharing talks.

“BJP cannot claim it has won a massive victory in Delhi. It is because of disunity among the secular democratic parties,” Raja added.