"Won't make false promises to people of Chhattisgarh, we aren't Bhupesh Baghel," says Assam CM

Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-led congress party in the state and said that BJP won't make any false promises to the people of the state.

Speaking to reporters in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha, Sarma said, "We won't make any false promises to the people of the state we aren't Bhupesh Baghel."

The Assam Chief Minister also expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in Chhattisgarh, stating firmly, "BJP is doing good. We will form the government in Chhattisgarh."

His visit to Chhattisgarh is part of the BJP's electoral strategy, as the party aims to make an impact in the state's politics.

Sarma held a roadshow and a meeting in the Kawardha assembly constituency, and he is scheduled to address a public meeting in the Lormi assembly constituency. BJP state president and Bilaspur MP, Arun Sao, is the candidate from the Lormi seat.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also made a significant statement addressing the contentious issue of 'Love Jihad' and stating the need to preserve the cultural and religious fabric of Assam and the country.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma expressed his concerns, "Love Jihad is a very big issue. The way Love Jihad is happening in Chhattisgarh, we have faced it in Assam. Slowly, the whole demography of Assam is changing, so to make people of Chhattisgarh aware is my responsibility."

Sarma highlighted the importance of preventing 'Love Jihad' and religious division, asserting, "If Love Jihad and religious divide take place, Hindus will be finished. So, it is very important and essential that Love Jihad should be stopped."

Sarma said, "I spoke and made statements on Babar, Aurangzeb, and Akbar and did not speak anything on any Muhammad Akbar."

This is not Sarma's first visit to Chhattisgarh, as he had previously participated in the BJP's Parivartan Yatra. During this Yatra, he questioned the Congress's governance in the state and criticized it over issues like religious conversions.

The Congress on Wednesday announced the second list of 53 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections that are due to be held in November in two phases.

While, the ruling party has decided to again field Arun Vora, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, from Durg City, Chhaya Verma, a former member of the Rajya Sabha has been given a ticket from Dharsiwa constituency.

Moreover, the party has fielded Mahant Ram Sundar Das from Raipur South City Assembly seat against BJP stalwart Brijmohan Agrawal.

The elections for the 90-member Assembly of Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17.

Meanwhile, among the 53 candidates list, announced today, Congress has pitted Gulab Singh Kamro from Bharatpur-Sonhat - ST constituency, Ramesh Singh from Manendragarh, and Purshottam Kanwar has been fielded from Katghora. (ANI)

