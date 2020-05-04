All the world’s a virtual stage, but not for stand-ups: Comedians say nay to online shows amid lockdown 3.0

entertainment

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:57 IST

The echoes of laughter, a palpable energy and thunderous claps seems to be lost now. While ‘stand-up’ is becoming ‘sit-in’ comedy to adapt to the lockdown, it’s no laughing matter for struggling comedians who miss going back on stage. And most of them don’t even want to perform in the digital platforms but are doing so out of necessity rather than passion.

A bizarre concept

“Online shows are a bizarre, innovative and surprisingly melancholic alternative,” says comedian Milind Kapoor. Such shows have a limitation of audience with much disturbance. He adds, “Performing online is not satisfying because I do it out of necessity rather than passion. Then heckling happens a lot where some viewer comments in between and destroys the whole show.”

Echoing the sentiment, comedian Shimit Mathur says, “When you perform onstage, you are just dependent on yourself. But while performing online, you are dependent on internet. If it hangs in between, the whole set is gone. Many people also start leaving the session in between which is a distraction.”

Comedians are also worried about their content getting leaked while performing on social media. Comedian Abhishek Walia says, “When we write a script, we use it for at least a year to perform in different events. But in online shows, someone might just record and post it on digital medium.”

Things are grim for struggling comedians who rely on open mics for revenue. Comedian Ravi Gupta says, “Various brands and channels approach me to perform online for free or very less amount. They should understand we are jobless right now, why should we entertain for free. If earlier I did 15 shows a month, now I am hardly doing 1 or 2.”

Read: It’s the time to (virtual) disco as DJs take their music online

A comedian’s performance is a two-way street

Without reactions, laughter and gasps of audience, stand-ups can never be truly complete. There’s something strange about making jokes in a screen, with an awkward silence and occasional, disembodied laugh erupting from somewhere. Kapoor says, “It’s a completely different thing to enjoy a band live versus listening to them on YouTube. You want the feedback of laughter. There’s an irreplaceable energy in the room when performing for an audience face-to-face.”

A laughing emoji can never replace the sound of an actual laughter. Comedian Ayushi Ghai says, “I miss getting on stage where you have full attention of the audience. Digital open mics feel like you’re reciting a monologue and you’ll never get to know the true reaction of the audience.”

Then there is that existential question: When the world is facing such terrible times and the imminent future seems bleak, where do comedians go to find a laugh?

Walia says, “Comedy comes out of tragedy. Most comedians have a dark past so we are used to this thing. We write jokes when we are depressed.” However, Mathur says, “Since there is little motivation left, the joke writing gets affected. It’s a very sulking feeling.”

Comedy shows, live or online, provide an escapism during confinement. Comedian Akash Gupta says, “Even though online shows are awkward, it gives me a medium to connect with my audience and stay in touch. With office work, home chores and thousands of things, even they need some kind of entertainment.”

Read: Life in the times of lockdown: A virtual twist to kitty parties

Future is bleak

Most comedians start by performing at open mic events, looking for the one break that could make their careers. But during lockdown, many are left with anxiety and uncertainty.

While Kapoor says that post lockdown, people would rush to restaurants and movie theaters instead of listening to a stand-up comedian, Ravi feels stand-up comedy requires large gathering which would be discouraged.

However, Mathur is optimistic and says no art form – be it poetry, dance or comedy – would ever diminish. He says, “People will come out of their houses to entertain themselves. It helps them get a sense of satisfaction that I can relate to this art form.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more