Life in the times of lockdown: A virtual twist to kitty parties

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:04 IST

The nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t hindered the spirit of the womenfolk in the Capital as kitty party groups have figured a way around it. The monthly get-togethers have now become virtual, mastering the art of socialising while social distancing.

A 52-year-old resident of Civil Lines, Sushma Kapoor, and her gang believe that fighting self-isolation can be gloomy, but social distancing doesn’t mean disconnecting. Kapoor says, “In the beginning of the month, we were weighing the options, and rescheduled the kitty twice due to the scare of coronavirus. Then my son suggested that we could still host it online.” So, Kapoor downloaded a video conferencing app and asked her social circle to do the same.

To this, another kitty group member, Sapna Seth, a 43-year-old Delhi based entrepreneur, adds, “When my meetings can go online, why not my kitties?” Seth also feels that, in such testing times, all you need to do is stay connected with your close ones, and this is the best way to utilise technology.

Her group has also downloaded a mobile app to play Tambola or Housie on phones, for entertainment within the group, and are using various modes of online money transfer for the kitty amount.

Dress codes and themes ensure that the participants enjoy these virtual parties with the same excitement. Deepa Goyal, a college professor, shares, “For this month’s spring theme, we wore floral prints and pastel hues on the conference call.” She adds, “Even though we were eating in our own homes, some of us managed to prepare the same dishes. It felt like we were all together in fighting the isolation.”

