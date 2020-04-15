It’s the time to (virtual) disco as DJs take their music online

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:23 IST

So what if the nightlife has come to a standstill due to the lockdown? You can still put your dancing shoes on and groove to peppy beats and soak in the lit party vibes from the comfort of your home as popular DJs are now taking the digital route, entertaining the party-goers through online platforms.

Virtual acts and gigs is making it easy for several DJs to get through the tough times during the pandemic as well as helping in lift up the spirits of revellers by providing the community connection of a club. DJ Suketu urges his followers to stay at home and enjoy the vibe of a nightclub at home. “I want people to be mentally occupied and not think of anything else. To get the corona news off their minds, from last Thursday to Sunday, I did live gigs. My house is a sea facing one, hence people were able to enjoy the view as it added to the feel good factor”, he says.

Another disc jockey, DJ AJ is of the similar opinion and says, “I’m keeping people entertained at home during self-isolation because there is a limit to shows and movies can one watch and there needs to be new interesting stuff. I recently did a set of 42 minutes that saw a lot of attendees. There was also an option for donation of Rs 99.” He also admits that he would love to do this forever, “Right now, we all have time but once normal life starts, nobody will have time for online performances,” he adds.

Making the best of technology and staying connected with music lovers via digital formats is also DJ Sumit Sethi who states that apart from going virtual shows, he’s been jamming with various artists as well from different locations. He says, “We have made a quarantine jam mash up that brought together different musicians from different places to create a set. The response has been fabulous, people want me to do it again.” He further adds, “Aage toh hoga hi digital concert unless things become smooth.”

Having a whale of a time confined to home is Shantanu, a digital marketer and a regular guest to city’s nightclubs who has been attending such digital acts on his Friday and Saturday nights, says, “Being in your comfy PJs and yet being able to enjoy such upbeat music and get into the party mood at home is a source of temporary entertainment amid the lockdown.”

And it’s not only about keeping the listeners captivated with good music; DJ Suketu is also determined to have different activity for every day. He says, “If I just play music, it might get boring so I’m starting something different for the whole week now that includes tutorial Tuesdays on DJ-ing or how to produce your own music, Jukebox Thursdays where people can drop in a comment a day before and dedicate a song, among other exciting activities.”

