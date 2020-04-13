e-paper
Lockdown lowdown: Celebs give an instrumental touch to quarantine

Bollywood celebs are either practising or learning how to play instruments to beat the blues of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apr 13, 2020
HT Correspondent
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez plays a tune on the piano during the lockdown.
Some are strumming the guitar, some are figuring out how to play the piano. Celebrities caught within the parapets of their homes, are indulging in their love for instruments or trying to learn the ropes during the lockdown period.

The social media world has given fans a closer look into how their favourite celebrities are spending their time in quarantine during this national lockdown amidst the Covid-19 scare. 

In a video that he put out, superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a glimpse of how he’s practicing the Deep Purple classic Smoke on the water on the guitar. Katrina Kaif and Pooja Hegde are also fine tuning their guitar skills. 

The piano and keyboard seems to be the go-to instrument, even though Huma Qureshi has revealed she’s trying the flute, and Ronit Roy displayed his saxophone skills. 

While Hrithik Roshan says he’s “on mission piano”, which is “great for activating both sides of the brain”, Adah Sharma played a Beethoven piece for her fans and a special someone, it seemed from her message. “I’m mentally tagging and hoping he knows, if it’s saccha pyaar, he will!”

Even Deepika Padukone seems to be busy catching up on learning how to manage the chords. In a recent online Q&A session, when Ranveer Singh was asked how Padukone and he are spending time at home, the actor revealed that while he is eating, sleeping, exercising and watching movies, Padukone is teaching herself how to play the piano. He also shared a monochrome picture in which she’s seen playing the musical instrument.

“Making the most of self quarantine” is how Radhika Madan describes her trysts with instruments. In one video, she’s seen playing a keyboard, and trying out the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil tune. And Jacqueline Fernandez dedicated a piano piece and a song “to all those suffering from the virus and all those risking their lives to keep us safe”.

There’s also Sunny Kaushal, who is getting the time to play the djembe which spells relaxation for him.

