News / Entertainment / Amala Paul, Jagat Desai expecting first child

Amala Paul, Jagat Desai expecting first child

ANI |
Jan 04, 2024 01:56 PM IST

Amala took to Instagram to share the good news and wrote, "Now I know that 1 1 is 3 with you!"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): South actor Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai are expecting their first child.

HT Image

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1pDo53NDyu/?hl=en&img_index=1

The first picture showcased, Amala flaunting her baby bump in an photoshopped picture of Jagat.

For the maternity photoshoot, Amala wore a red crop top and matching skirt.

Soon after the 'Bholaa' actor shared the post, her fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Big big congratulations you two. lots of love and blessings to the little cutie!"

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Congratulations."

Amala got married to Jagat Desai on November 5 last year.The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding held in Kochi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzQ9anHPPpN/?hl=en&img_index=1

For the wedding, Amala chose a pastel lavender-coloured lehenga and accessorised her look with a statement necklace while leaving her hair in curls.

Jagat, on the other hand, chose a white sherwani with a lavender-colored jacket and dupatta. The pair also shared a joint statement after posting gorgeous photos on Instagram.

Amala Paul is most known for her roles in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Neelathamara (2009).

She received critical acclaim for her roles in 'Deiva Thirumagal,' 'Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi,' 'Run Baby Run,' 'Oru Indian Pranayakadha,' 'Thalaivaa,' 'Velaiilla Pattadhari,' and 'Mili,' for which she received the Filmfare Best Actress Critics - Malayalam award.

She rose to prominence with films such as 'Amma Kanakku,' 'Hebbuli,' 'Thiruttu Payale 2,' 'Ratsasan,' 'Aadai,' and 'The Teacher.'

She got the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'Mynaa'. Amala made her debut in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'. (ANI)

