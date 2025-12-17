Ananya Panday teaches Amitabh Bachchan Gen Z slang ‘drip’, 'OOTD' as Kartik Aaryan joins him on KBC. Watch

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are set to share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, airing ahead of the theatrical release of their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The special episode promises a mix of humour, music and generational banter. Ananya introduces Gen Z slang, leaving Bachchan amused, while their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera promises a youthful love story.

Kartik, Ananya teach Big B Gen Z slangs

In a promo released by the makers, Ananya is seen introducing Amitabh Bachchan to Gen Z slang, leaving the veteran actor both puzzled and amused. She explains popular terms such as “OOTD,” “drip” and “no cap,” playfully turning the quiz show into a slang lesson.

At one point, Ananya calls Bachchan a “drip,” a Gen Z term used to describe someone who is stylish and cool. The comment draws an instant reaction from the megastar, who jokes about the word’s traditional meaning. “Drip to me means water falling from the ceiling,” he quips, triggering laughter across the studio.

Continuing the lesson, the 27-year-old actor says, “Amitabh Bachchan is the greatest in the world, no cap,” clarifying that the phrase means “truly” or “no lie,” while expressing her admiration for the host.

The light-hearted exchange continues as Amitabh asks Ananya about her experience on the hot seat. She replies with a laugh, “Bahut garam lag raha hai. Mujhe pata tha hot seat hoga, par itna hot hoga, yeh nahi socha tha, (It feels very hot. I knew it would be a ‘hot seat,’ but I didn’t expect it to be this hot.)” joking about how intimidating the chair feels.

Kartik Aaryan also joins in the fun, teaching Bachchan popular hand gestures, including the Korean heart sign. The episode will also feature a dance segment, with the actors and host coming together for an energetic performance of Jumma Chumma, adding to the festive mood of the show.

The show will air on 18 December, 9 PM on Sony Television

About Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is an upcoming romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film marks the first on-screen pairing of the two actors and has already generated buzz for its youthful love story and chartbuster music. Backed by a major production banner, the film explores modern relationships, emotions and the push-and-pull of love in today’s times. Set for a theatrical release soon, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is being positioned as a feel-good entertainer aimed at younger audiences.