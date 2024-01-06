Banished From The Hero's Party Season 2: Release date, time, how to watch and more

Banished From The Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside first premiered in 2021. After the successful reception of Season 1, showrunners confirmed its second season only a year later. Several teaser trailers were also released ahead of its January 2024 release, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect next. Here's what we know so far: Banished From The Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside(Crunchyroll)

When is Banished From The Hero's Party Season 2 releasing?

The second season of the action-adventure anime series Banished From The Hero's Party is scheduled to be released on January 7, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. JST/5:30 a.m. PST.

How to watch Banished From The Hero's Party Season 2?

Japanese audiences can catch the much-awaited season 2 on national networks like AT-X, TOKYO MX, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto. However, fans can also stream the episodes online on Crunchyroll, with new episodes airing on Sundays.

What is Banished From The Hero's Party about?

According to Crunchyroll, the plot of the series is described as, “After being betrayed by the Hero’s party, Red hopes to start anew by opening an apothecary in a small town. He wants to keep his past life secret, but it won’t be easy...especially when a beautiful adventurer from his past asks to move in.”

Creators, cast, and crew

Banished From The Hero's Party is an anime adaptation of the namesake Japanese light novel series, written by Zappon and illustrated by Yasumo. It was first serialised online in October 2017 on the website Shōsetsuka ni Narō and was later acquired by Kadokawa Shoten.

While the first season was produced by Wolfsbane and Studio Flad, its second season is produced by Studio Flad. The cast members from season 1 will reprise their roles in season 2. However, several new characters have been announced for the upcoming season. Mogrim will be voiced by Daisuke Hatooka, and Albert will be voiced by Kohei Amasaki. Other new characters, along with their voice actors, are Godwin (Toshiki Iwasawa) and Mistam (Yuriko Fuchizaki).