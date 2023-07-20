Barbie X Anime: Barbie announces Japanese dub cast, Sukuna to voice Ken

Wait is almost over for everyone as star-studded Barbie aims to dominate the weekend worldwide. But, anime fans have a reason to get even more excited as Barbie unveils its Japanese dub cast, featuring some of the biggest stars from the anime world. A woman wearing a Barbie dress and purse walks outside the interactive exhibition "The World of Barbie" on June 28, 2023, at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica, California. An immersive, 20,000-square-foot experience in Los Angeles has drawn tens of thousands of visitors to its brightly-hued, dreamlike world since April, just as excitement builds for a major Hollywood film based on the world-famous doll this summer.(AFP)

The roster of talent for the Japanese dub of Barbie reads like a who's who of anime voice actors, with notable names from shows like Vinland Saga taking part. But the biggest surprise comes from the dark and thrilling world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Hold on to your seats, as Sukuna's voice actor, Junichi Suwabe, is set to step into the role of Ken in Barbie. Suwabe will specifically lend his voice to Ken portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir, promising to bring an exciting twist to the character. But don't worry, Ryan Gosling's Ken is in equally capable hands.

Renowned screen actress Mitsuki Takahata will give life to, Barbie, while anime voice actor Shunsuke Takeuchi (known for his role as Einar in Vinland Saga) will play the role of Ryan Gosling's Ken. The Japanese dub cast boasts other brilliant stars, including Romi Park (Hange from Attack on Titan), Daisuke Ono (Jotaro from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure), Ryotaro Okiayu (Byakuya from Bleach), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu from Demon Slayer), and more, adding an extra layer of excitement for anime enthusiasts.

Given the immense anticipation surrounding Barbie, it's no surprise that the film has tapped into Japan's top talent. Actors like Suwabe are currently in high demand, especially with Jujutsu Kaisen returning for its second season. The anime's popularity is skyrocketing, and fans are eager to witness Sukuna's return alongside protagonist Yuji Itadori. Currently diving into Gojo's Past arc, Jujutsu Kaisen's fandom has their hands full with Toji Fushiguro's enigmatic character, but it's only a matter of time before Sukuna's gripping presence captivates them once again.

For those who haven't experienced the thrilling world of Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. As Barbie gears up for its release, fans can't wait to catch glimpses of the Japanese version and hear their beloved anime voice actors bringing their magic to Hollywood's iconic characters.