Blue Lock Chapter 300: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Apr 20, 2025 01:16 AM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 300 before its release.

As Blue Lock gears up for a one-week break, fans can look forward to the release of Chapter 300 next week. The previous instalment saw a tense moment as Yoichi Isagi and Reo Mikage passionately argued for Seishiro Nagi’s potential in front of Ego Jinpachi.

Blue Lock Chapter 300 release date revealed.(@BLUELOCK_WM/X)
Blue Lock Chapter 300 release date revealed.(@BLUELOCK_WM/X)

While Isagi and Reo were convinced that Nagi was a genius, Ego remained firm in his belief that Nagi’s talent had faded. Though Nagi had the potential to rekindle his fire, Ego argued that his decision to team up with Reo had ultimately stifled his growth.

Blue Lock Chapter 300 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 300 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at midnight(JST) in Japan. The chapter will be made available across the world on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The release time of the upcoming Blue Lock chapter will vary depending on your region's time zone. To help fans catch the chapter as soon as it drops, here's a guide outlining the release times for different parts of the world.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayApril 22
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayApril 22
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayApril 22
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayApril 22
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayApril 22
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayApril 22
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayApril 23
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayApril 23

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 300?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or a mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States, and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 300?

In Blue Lock chapter 300, fans can likely expect a heartfelt farewell between Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage. Despite their shared dream of becoming the best in the world together, Nagi found himself falling short, unable to keep up with the fierce competition, leading to his disqualification.

This could prompt Nagi to ask Reo to wait for him until he’s able to develop the talent necessary to team up once again. In a moment of reflection, Nagi may also express his gratitude to Reo for introducing him to football, while admitting that his disqualification wasn’t Reo’s fault.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
