Blue Lock Chapter 306: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Anticipation is building as Blue Lock Chapter 306's release date has been officially announced. In the previous chapter, Ego Jinpachi unveiled a bold new strategy for the Blue Lock Japan players, assigning each of the 23 members a personalized task during their 14-day break. Intending to push every player to strive for the No.1 spot, Ego’s plan sets the stage for an intense new phase. Blue Lock Chapter 306 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 306 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 306 is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at midnight in Japan. The episode will be available to watch for the international audience on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The release time for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter will differ based on your local time zone. To ensure fans do not miss out, here is a quick guide to when Chapter 306 will be available in various regions around the world.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday June 10 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday June 10 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday June 10 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday June 10 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday June 10 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday June 10 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday June 11 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday June 11

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 306?

Blue Lock Chapter 306 will be available to read on K Manga, the official manga reader platform by Kodansha. Fans can access the service via its website or mobile app, but it's currently limited to users in the United States. A subscription is required to read the latest chapter upon release.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 306?

Given the large cast and limited time, Blue Lock Chapter 306 is likely to feature a timeskip, skipping over the individual training arcs of the 23 players. This would bring all players back to Blue Lock to begin their final preparations for the U-20 World Cup.

Alternatively, the chapter might shift focus to key characters like Seishiro Nagi or Neo Egoist League standout Michael Kaiser, potentially exploring his connection with PIFA President and former Blue Lock antagonist, Ray Dark.