Blue Lock Chapter 306: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 08, 2025 09:11 PM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 306 before its release.

Anticipation is building as Blue Lock Chapter 306's release date has been officially announced. In the previous chapter, Ego Jinpachi unveiled a bold new strategy for the Blue Lock Japan players, assigning each of the 23 members a personalized task during their 14-day break. Intending to push every player to strive for the No.1 spot, Ego’s plan sets the stage for an intense new phase. 

Blue Lock Chapter 306 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)
Blue Lock Chapter 306 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 306 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 306 is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at midnight in Japan. The episode will be available to watch for the international audience on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. 

The release time for the upcoming Blue Lock chapter will differ based on your local time zone. To ensure fans do not miss out, here is a quick guide to when Chapter 306 will be available in various regions around the world.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayJune 10
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayJune 10
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayJune 10
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayJune 10
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayJune 10
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayJune 10
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayJune 11
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayJune 11

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 306?

Blue Lock Chapter 306 will be available to read on K Manga, the official manga reader platform by Kodansha. Fans can access the service via its website or mobile app, but it's currently limited to users in the United States. A subscription is required to read the latest chapter upon release.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 306?

Given the large cast and limited time, Blue Lock Chapter 306 is likely to feature a timeskip, skipping over the individual training arcs of the 23 players. This would bring all players back to Blue Lock to begin their final preparations for the U-20 World Cup. 

Alternatively, the chapter might shift focus to key characters like Seishiro Nagi or Neo Egoist League standout Michael Kaiser, potentially exploring his connection with PIFA President and former Blue Lock antagonist, Ray Dark.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On