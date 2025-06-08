DDG and India Love fuel romance speculation following viral pool party video: Watch

DDG and India Love are fueling romance rumors once again after a viral video of the pair made waves online. The rapper and influencer first caught fans’ attention with their flirty dynamic during Kai Cenat’s Streamer University livestream, where they appeared as guest professors. Since then, their growing on-camera chemistry has only added to the speculation. Following a viral video of India Love and DDG's close interactions at Kai Cenat's pool party.(@ddg/Instagram, @indialove/Instagram)

Love India twerks on DDG, video goes viral

In a recent clip, which has been doing the rounds on the internet, India was seen twerking on DDG and giving him a lap dance at Kai Cenat’s pool party. The close interaction between the two has left fans questioning their relationship, with some convinced that something more than friendship is brewing between them.

The dating rumors come on the heels of serious allegations from DDG’s ex, actress Halle Bailey. She recently accused the rapper of verbal and physical abuse and filed a restraining order, making the timing of his public appearances with India Love even more controversial.

DDG turned up the heat on dating speculation with a recent hour-and-a-half livestream titled “DDG and India Love First Date.” The stream was packed with swoonworthy moments—from scenic car rides and lighthearted banter to a cozy paint session—giving fans even more reason to believe something is going on between the two.

Fans speculate on DDG and Love India's relationship

A user wrote, “Didn’t lala say she & DDG were just friends ??? I don’t twerk on my friends ????? Unlesss it’s my bestie that’s gay or a female” Another user wrote, “Another PR skit.” A third user wrote, “they really are a couple fr.”

Another user wrote, “I think they closer than we realize but they take it slow and cute on stream for the lore and views & shit, ion blame em.” While one user wrote, “Ah man why India whyyy.”