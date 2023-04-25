Fan-made Legend of Zelda anime trailer gives Tears of the Kingdom a pixel-perfect makeover

A fan-made anime trailer for the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game has been creating a buzz online. Released on YouTube by Channy and Kimberly, the trailer features an intro similar to that of the Game Boy promo of the 1993 title, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans are doing their best to hype up the game's arrival

The trailer is a perfect homage to the classic game with an updated anime twist. It begins with Zelda standing in a field and features Link showcasing his new powers in full anime glory, along with characters like Ganon and rogue slimes making an appearance. The trailer then switches to a pixelated Game Boy design, adding a nostalgic touch.

While the fan-made trailer is a delight to watch, it must be noted that the actual game will have a more modern look with full HD graphics. The much-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild will explore an open world with underground caverns and sky-bound islands.

Tears of the Kingdom is set to debut on May 12th worldwide on the Nintendo Switch. Fans can enjoy Breath of the Wild while waiting for the release. Who knows, with the success of Nintendo's Super Mario movie, we may be lucky enough to see Zelda get a full-blown anime adaptation someday soon.