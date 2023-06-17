From manga to millions: Oshi no Ko's unprecedented success transcends the screen

Prepare for a wild ride as Oshi no Ko takes the anime world by storm with its dark exploration of Japan's idol industry. The HIDIVE series, known for its supernatural twists and emotional depth, has become a massive hit, and its impact is felt beyond the screen. Studio Doga Kobo's adaptation has sent manga sales soaring to over nine million copies, more than doubling its previous numbers. Oshi no Ko dominates the anime world with its dark exploration of Japan's idol industry. The series has skyrocketed manga sales to over nine million copies.(Doga Kobo)

Since its debut in April, Oshi no Ko has captivated fans with its bizarre tale centered around Ai, drawing a dedicated following. The Official Twitter Account of the series proudly announced the significant boost in manga sales, a testament to the anime's popularity. With the current trajectory, it's anyone's guess how high the sales will climb as the anime continues to unveil new episodes.

Despite the fervor surrounding Oshi no Ko, news of a second season has yet to surface. However, fans need not fret, as the manga continues to release new chapters, ensuring a wealth of source material for future adaptations. The rapid increase of two million copies sold in a short period is a remarkable achievement, solidifying Oshi no Ko's position as a formidable force in the industry.

For those who have yet to delve into the darkness of Oshi no Ko, HIDIVE provides an enticing description of the series that has become their top anime offering. The official synopsis reads, "When Dr. Gorou Amemiya finds himself delivering the child of pregnant starlet Ai Hoshino in his countryside clinic, tragedy strikes. Slain by Ai's deranged stalker, Dr. Amemiya is reborn as Aquamarine Hoshino, Ai's child. As they navigate the treacherous entertainment industry, Aquamarine aims to help his mother rise to stardom while facing looming disasters. Based on Aka Akasaka's seinen drama manga series, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

With its gripping storyline and exploration of the dark side of the idol industry, Oshi no Ko has firmly secured its place as a must-watch anime. As fans eagerly anticipate further developments, the franchise's success serves as a testament to its captivating narrative and engrossing characters. Stay tuned for more updates on the future of Oshi no Ko and the intriguing journey that lies ahead.